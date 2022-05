GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — GRBJ—Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for mental health care in West Michigan has increased in recent years. “We’ve been experiencing this collective languish,” said Chris Rivera, vice president of clinical services at Wedgwood Christian Services in Grand Rapids. “There’s been some level of belief that the pandemic is over … and it just seems to persist, even if it’s not from the standpoint of cases or other statistics related directly to COVID but more of these indirect by-products that we’re seeing.”

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 5 DAYS AGO