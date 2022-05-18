Legislative leaders in tight contests as counting continues
By Associated Press
Norristown Times Herald
3 days ago
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Two of the Pennsylvania Legislature’s most powerful Republicans were in real danger of going down to defeat to challengers from the right Wednesday as vote counting continued in the primary election. State Sen. Pat Browne of Lehigh County was a few dozen votes...
WHITPAIN — A voter referendum to increase funding for open space preservation in Whitpain Township appears to have passed. Election vote totals posted by Montgomery County’s Department of Voter Services as of Wednesday afternoon indicate a total of 3,455 votes cast in favor of the referendum, and 2,052 against, a roughly 63 to 37 percent margin in favor.
Most parents would not want their children to be financially burdened with their nursing home bills. However, Pennsylvania’s Filial Support law can hold children responsible for their parents’ medical expenses. Pennsylvania has a statute that creates liability for certain family members of an indigent person for their medical expenses (23 Pa. C.S.A. § 4603). The classification of family members under the law that can be held responsible include, a spouse, child, and a parent. For the law to apply, the individual must be indigent which simply means that the person lacks “sufficient means” to pay for their care and maintenance. It is important to understand that there is no requirement that the family member did something improper that resulted in the unpaid nursing home bill. Therefore, filial support can create liability regardless of whether the family member acted wrongfully.
Comcast is expanding its network of services to include areas of Exeter and Amity townships and St. Lawrence in Berks County and Honey Brook Borough in Chester County. The company will add more than 18,000 across the four municipalities. In Exeter and St. Lawrence, Comcast said it will make its...
JENKINTOWN — Gov.Tom Wolf visited Manor College on Wednesday, May 18 to participate in a roundtable discussion about Manor College’s career readiness and digital literacy program. The Wolf Administration awarded the institution a $45,000 grant to provide greater access to employment opportunities in the 21st Century job market.
PLYMOUTH — Saying three civilians were “instrumental” in helping to get justice for the family of a young woman who was brutally stabbed to death by her ex-boyfriend at the Meadowbrook Train Station in Abington, Montgomery County’s top law enforcer presented them with commendations. Juan Vasquez,...
NORRISTOWN — A judge has sent an Abington man to prison for at least a decade after detectives found him possessing more than 6,000 packets of heroin, with an estimated street value of $65,000, and a handgun during a drug trafficking investigation. Sabree Amir Burke, 33, of the 400...
Good Morning. Here are some of the top stories from around the region. The rain that’s pelting us this morning will soon move out and leave us with a pretty nice day. Expect mostly sunshine by this afternoon as we reach a high of about 82 degrees. NEWS. Patrick...
NORRISTOWN — A Lower Merion man who admitted to transferring his gun to a housemate, who later used it to fatally shoot a third man, faces several years of probation but avoided prison time due to his extensive cooperation with police during the murder investigation. Dorian Malik Harris, 22,...
NORRISTOWN –Norristown Garden Club has weathered the storm brought on by COVID-19 pandemic, and organizers are now basking in the light of a new and in-person tour for 2022. Blooming in the Country will bring attendees on a tour of a tour of five magical and diverse gardens in the Lower Gwynedd, Worcester and West Norriton areas on Saturday, June 25, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine. Tour organizers/co-chairmen are Ana Maria Hartman of North Wales and JoAnne Tornambe of West Norriton are thrilled to bring the tour to light again.
