Take me to your teacher: Western Technical College slates robotics course in Viroqua

VIROQUA, Wis. (WKBT) – Western Technical College will offer a new Intro to Industrial Robotics course this summer at its Viroqua location.

The two-credit course will introduce participants to FANUC robots and ROBOGUIDE robot simulation software. FANUC is a Japanese group of companies that provide automation products such as robotics and computer numerical control wireless systems. ROBOGUIDE is a robot simulator program FANUC has developed.

These computer-based industrial robots are widely used in advanced manufacturing. The course is part of La Crosse-based Western’s career pathway in several areas, including the Electromechanical and Mechatronic and Robotic Engineering Technology programs.

The class will meet from noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, with no classes June 14 and 16, at Western Tech at 220 S. Main St..

The program costs $333.13. For more information, call (608) 637-2612.

