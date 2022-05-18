ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Marnie Simpson gives birth! Geordie Shore star announces she has welcomed a second son with her boyfriend Casey Johnson

By Charlotte Dean For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Marnie Simpson has given birth to her second child with her fiancé Casey Johnson.

The Geordie Shore star, 30, announced the news on her Instagram page on Wednesday morning, telling fans: 'Baby boy has arrived safe and sound.'

Marnie, who shared the news with an adorable black and white image of her baby's tiny hand, wrote: 'We're completely in awe, our family is complete.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YX7Lq_0fiHTyE000
Welcome to the world! Marnie Simpson has given birth to her second child, a baby boy

Former Union J member shared the post on his Stories and wrote: 'My boy has arrived.'

The reality personality also took to her Instagram Stories to share more about her birth experience, telling her followers: 'Guys, baby boy has arrived.

'I can't even explain how obsessed with are with him, he's just perfect. What a different experience that was compared to the birth of Rox, which I'm very grateful for. I can't wait to show you all, but me and Casey have decided to wait a bit so we can enjoy him ourselves for a little while.'

Marnie then pans to Casey and asks: 'You're a dad of two, how does it feel?' Casey sweetly responds: 'It's amazing. I'm just staring at him now and I love him so much.'

Several famous friends were quick to congratulate the pair on their baby boy, including Geordie Shore stars Charlotte Crosby, Chloe Ferry and Holly Hagan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DF1sY_0fiHTyE000
Baby no.2! In November, Marnie revealed she was pregnant with her second child

In November, Marnie revealed she was pregnant with her second child.

She said: 'We're so excited and super happy. It was a bit of a shock but we're just so thrilled!'

Marnie discovered she was expecting whilst she was filming a new TV show last September and found herself constantly feeling nauseous.

She said: 'I was filming a TV show in September and we planned on trying after that. But during filming I had really weird symptoms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LZnmz_0fiHTyE000
Reaction: Several famous friends were quick to congratulate the pair on their baby boy, including Geordie Shore stars Charlotte Crosby and Holly Hagan
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J1jQz_0fiHTyE000

'I constantly felt sick, my gums were bleeding and I felt dizzy, but I just put it down to it being an activity-based show and the fact it was 17-hour days.

'When I was away filming I was messaging Casey and I told him I felt really sick and my boobs were really hurting. I said it could be because I was running around and my muscles hadn't been used in that way before, but Casey said he thought I was pregnant.

'While we were doing that show I also did a bungee jump! Everyone had to do a medical beforehand and when they took my blood pressure it was really low. My blood pressure has never been low so that was a red flag.

'I told Casey and he said, 'You're definitely pregnant!' So as soon as I got back that night I did a pregnancy test and it came up with Pregnant straight away. We just laughed!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hYjAS_0fiHTyE000
Baby joy: The Geordie Shore star, 30, said she had 'a feeling' it would be another boy and that she was 'so happy' to give her son Rox, two, a little brother (pictured with Rox and Casey Johnson)

Marnie and her Casey are already parents to their little boy Rox, two, and previously admitted she 'had a feeling' it would be another boy.

Speaking to OK!, she said: 'I don't feel it was that much of a surprise. I had a feeling I was going to be having another boy when I fell pregnant. Even a psychic predicted it! I guess I always thought it was going to be a boy before I found out.'

Marnie said: 'That's the best thing about it. The fact I've given him a brother makes me so happy. I would have loved a sister when I was younger, and I love thinking about how they're going to be best friends forever.'

Marnie revealed that severe morning sickness has left her 'feeling like the walking dead' during her second pregnancy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UTFdK_0fiHTyE000
 It's a boy! Marnie previously revealed her baby's gender (pictured during first pregnancy)

The reality star had been suffering in her first trimester, which has been a shock after a relatively smooth pregnancy with Rox.

She told New Magazine at the time: 'I've been sick out of the car window three or four times. This time I genuinely feel like the walking dead.

'I can't even explain how horrendous it's been. I feel sick all day every day. With Rox I felt so healthy and glowing and I was a ray of sunshine, I was never going to be that lucky again.

'I'm older and my body has never been the same since having Rox so I think it was always going to happen.'

The star also discussed suffering from chronic pain due to a UTI after her first pregnancy - which led to bouts of depression.

In the interview Marnie told how the illness was 'horrible and life-changing' and that she hated being in that 'dark place' before having a surgery which helped her.

She added that she hid her depression from people but did rely on her family to help her get through, adding that she doesn't know how she would have coped without them.

Marnie went on to explain that the depression contributed to her brief break up with Casey as she pushed her loved ones away. But Casey was there to support her and they eventually rekindled things.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17ckvS_0fiHTyE000
Oh dear: She told New Magazine: 'I've been sick out of the car window three or four times. This time I genuinely feel like the walking dead' (pictured with Rox and Casey) 

Marnie revealed that she was diagnosed with a chronic UTI in 2016 which got worse after giving birth to her son Rox in 2019.

She said that she 'had spent 'thousands of pounds' on doctors' consultations' she was eventually diagnosed with Trigonitis in 2020.

It is a condition where the triangular piece of tissue located in the lower part of the bladder becomes inflamed.

The pair are now set to get married next year or possibly even this summer, with Marnie saying she wouldn't mind having a bump in her wedding dress.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x5LZB_0fiHTyE000
Struggles: Marnie revealed that she was diagnosed with a chronic UTI in 2016 which got worse after giving birth to her son Rox in 2019

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'It's really lovely to become a grandma again!' Dame Joan Collins, 88, welcomes her fourth grandchild as her son Alexander announces the birth of his first daughter with wife Sheela

Joan Collins has welcomed her fourth grandchild as her son Alexander 'Sacha' Newley announces the birth of his first daughter with his jazz singer wife, Sheela Raman. The actress, 88, is currently grandmother to Miel Celeste Adam, 23, Weston Skeates, 19, and Ava Grace Newley, 17. The former Dynasty star...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marnie Simpson
Person
Chloe Ferry
Person
Holly Hagan
Person
Charlotte Crosby
Person
Casey Johnson
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Ryan Seacrest's Deposition Reveals Shocking Confessions About Blac Chyna's Reality Show — Details

Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giving Birth#Psychic#Instagram Stories
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
hotnewhiphop.com

Damon Thomas Speaks On Marriage To Kim Kardashian, Her Ecstasy Claims

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Damon Thomas, continues to "wish her the best," despite any false narratives about their past relationship. The 51-year-old sat down with DJ Vlad, looking back at his marriage with now-billionaire businesswoman Kim Kardashian in the early 2000s. He believes he's played a "part in their journey," however, he doesn't want to be known as "Kim Kardashian's husband" and wants to "get in control of [his] narrative," as many people fail to recognize he has won Grammys and even made it to the Oscars.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Countryfile host Helen Skelton says husband Richie Myler has ‘left the family home’ after birth of third child

Helen Skelton has revealed that she has separated from her husband, rugby player Richie Myler.The Countryfile host announced the news in an Instagram statement, writing that Myler has “left the family home”.Skelton’s announcement comes just four months after they welcomed their third child.“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.The pair have three childen together: Ernie, aged six, Louis, aged...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Lamon Archey Unveils the Fresh-Faced New Look That Earned Him a Mixed Review From His Little Girl

The funny things that kids say are sometimes the cutest. With Eli currently in a coma, we haven’t seen Days of Our Lives actor Lamon Archey in action in Salem for a while now but he recently showed off a new look that had his daughter not only asking him why he decided on the change but also giving her opinion on why he did it in the first place.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

363K+
Followers
39K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy