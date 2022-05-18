ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

DHS warned of violence tied to leak of draft overturning Roe

By Rebecca Beitsch
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tc20o_0fiHTtoN00
Tweet

The fallout from the leak of a draft Supreme Court opinion that would overturn protections for abortion has sparked threats of violence that will likely “persist and may increase,” according to a memo from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

The memo, first reported by Axios and obtained by The Hill, outlines a threat picture the agency expects to worsen if the court officially issues the opinion that would overturn the precedent set in Roe v. Wade.

DHS warns the threats could target protesters, abortion clinics and government officials.

“Some of these threats discussed burning down or storming the US Supreme Court and murdering Justices and their clerks, members of Congress, and lawful demonstrators,” DHS’s Office of Intelligence and Analysis wrote in the memo.

The surge in concern follows reporting by Politico that released a draft Supreme Court opinion on the matter — the first time such a document has ever been leaked in the court’s history.

Intelligence officials in the Capitol region have since flagged 25 threats on social media to partner agencies. That included posts encouraging violence at a Tuesday protest “by sharing images and comments related to terrorist vehicle rammings of lawful demonstrators.”

Earlier this month someone also ​​started a fire at an anti-abortion organization’s building in Oregon.

DHS noted that domestic violent extremists have long targeted facilities that provide abortions, pointing to arson incidents and even murders by anti-abortion violent extremists.

But the ruling could spur violence from a wider range of the ideological spectrum.

“Historically, violent acts related to this issue were primarily committed by abortion-related violent extremists that opposed abortion rights. Going forward, grievances related to restricting abortion access could fuel violence by pro-choice abortion-related violent extremists and other DVEs,” DHS wrote, adding that advocacy groups ranging from religious organizations to those who aid those seeking abortions could be targets.

The abortion debate could also spur involvement from those otherwise motivated by race.

“Some racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists’ embrace of pro-life narratives may be linked to the perception of wanting to ‘save white children’ and ‘fight white genocide,’” DHS warned.

Comments / 75

BORN&RAISEDMONTANAN
3d ago

Why is this political? 🤔 We have Republicans and Democrats, as well as pro-life people being blamed. Wouldn't the leak come from inside the court? If so, who?

Reply(1)
13
Millerdude
2d ago

well when you have the Whitehouse, the house and senate majority leaders only focusing on the draft language and not the leak, it's tells me alot about their priorities.

Reply
8
jmr010
2d ago

The leak obviously came from someone who works for the SCOTUS. But the SCOTUS Marshall's investigation will probably come up empty.

Reply(3)
6
Related
Salon

Roe the last straw? 63% of Americans already believe the Supreme Court is politically motivated

About 63% of all American voters believe that the Supreme Court's decision-making is primarily driven by politics, according to a new survey released by Quinnipiac University. The survey also revealed that just 32% believe that the court is mostly motivated by law, while as many as seven in ten Americans feel that the court's justices should be given term limits.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
wonderwall.com

Howard Stern, Megyn Kelly, Donald Trump Jr. and more celebs react to leaked SCOTUS abortion case draft ruling indicating Roe v. Wade reversal

In a stunning Supreme Court breach, a draft majority opinion that would strike down Roe v. Wade — the 1973 SCOTUS decision that made access to safe and legal abortion a constitutional right — was leaked to the press on May 2, 2022. The opinion, written by Justice Samuel Alito, said, "We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled." After POLITICO received the draft, news of the leak and the decision reverberated across the country, including in the entertainment world. See what the stars had to say about it, starting with this star and radio host… "If guys got raped and pregnant, there'd be abortions available on every corner. Every street corner a different clinic that would take care of the problem," Howard Stern said on his Sirius XM show. "How women would vote for this agenda is beyond me. Who the hell wants to carry a baby that you do not want? And again, the people who carry these babies who don't want them don't raise these kids and then we're stuck with them… Here's what I say. All the unwanted children should be allowed to live at the Supreme Court building with those Justices and they should raise every one of those babies. That crackpot Clarence Thomas and that wife and all of them. They can raise those babies that they want."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Susan Collins says Brett Kavanaugh lied to her about abortion — but Josh Hawley is not buying it

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, suggested on Tuesday that Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh lied to her about their stance on abortion. Her comments come just a day after Politico published a leaked copy of the Supreme Court's initial draft majority opinion on Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that enshrined the constitutional right to abortion. The draft strongly indicates that the high court will ultimately rule against the law, rolling back decades of progressive advocacy aimed at expanding abortion across the country.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dhs#Abortion Rights#Abortion Clinics#Axios#The Us Supreme Court#Politico
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Tampa Bay Times

Where do the 64 million babies aborted in the U.S. since ‘Roe’ go for justice? | Column

Chief Justice John Roberts has confirmed the accuracy of a leaked document that revealed an initial majority vote to overturn Roe v. Wade. In that memo, Justice Samuel Alito wrote that the 1973 case overturning restrictive state abortion laws was “egregiously wrong from the start.” So where do the 64 million babies aborted in the U.S. since that historic decision go for justice?
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Supreme Court expert believes ‘leading theory’ is conservative clerk leaked abortion draft

Prominent Republicans and right-wing media figures have spent the last week accusing clerks for the three Democratic-appointed Supreme Court justices for the unprecedented leak of a draft opinion overruling two landmark reproductive rights cases. But a legendary chronicler of the high court has suggested they’re barking up the wrong tree. National Public Radio legal affairs correspondent Nina Totenberg, who has covered the court since the 1970s, said the most likely culprit is a clerk for one of the more conservative justices, motivated by a desire to keep one of the four justices who voted to join Justice Samuel Alito’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

The Hill

566K+
Followers
69K+
Post
424M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy