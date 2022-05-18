ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTAJ

Jennerstown Speedway wins $50k in Advance My Track challenge

By Aaron Marrie
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GD3Vn_0fiHSs2H00

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Jennserstown Speedway Complex has been named the 2022 Advance My Track Challenge winners by NASCAR, receiving $50,000.

As part of the Advance My Track Challenge, in partnership with Advance Auto Parts, race tracks across the United States and Canada submitted their testimonies as to why they should win a $50,000 grand prize. On Wednesday, May 18 NASCAR announced that Jennserstown Speedway won the challenge.

Jennerstown Speedway to race under NASCAR banner for 2022

Jennerstown secured the most votes out of the six remaining NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series (NAAPWS) tracks during the final round. With the money, Jennerstown will be able to enhance the facility.

“Jennerstown is a true gem of the grassroots racing scene in Pennsylvania, and we‘re proud to celebrate their team and community as winners of the Advance My Track Challenge,” Jason McDonell, Advance‘s executive vice president of merchandising, marketing and eCommerce, said. “Fans have supported racing at Jennerstown for generations and winning this challenge is a great example of their passion and dedication for their local track. We‘ve enjoyed seeing how Advance My Track has been embraced by the racing community and we look forward to advancing grassroots racing in the years to come.”

The track opened over 100 years ago as a dirt oval and became a speedway in 1987, officially measuring as a 0.522-mile track. Jennerstown hosts NAAPWS racing and other race series from April to October annually.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

As part of the Advance My Track challenge, Alaska Raceway Park, in Palmer, Alaska, finished second and received $15,000. Finishing in third, Adams County Speedway in Corning, Iowa, received $10,000. The challenge began in April with 21 NAAPWS tracks participating. NASCAR says more than 130,000 fans voted this year.

7-time NASCAR Cup Series race winner Ryan Blaney promoted the program through his partnership with Advance Auto. He drives the Advanced Auto Parts Ford Mustang and during the April and May 9th races the Advance My Track Challenge Branding could be seen on his car.

Troutman continues chasing the dream he planned with his dad

“First off, I‘m excited for the team at Jennerstown,” Blaney said. “It‘s a track that has meant a lot to my family. My grandfather raced there for many years, so it‘s neat to see them win the Advance My Track Challenge. This is such an outstanding program, and I think it‘s great what Advance is doing to support local race tracks. These tracks are all so important to their communities, and for local race fans, there‘s no better value than visiting your local NASCAR track on a Saturday.”

To learn more about the Jennerstown Speedway Complex, visit their website . More information about the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series is on their website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Altoona’s offense stays hot, Curve top Richmond 12-4

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — For the fifth time in six games, Altoona tallied double-digit hits in a 12-4 win over Richmond Friday. The Curve have now scored 50 run in their last six games. Altoona opened Friday’s game with two runs in each of the first tow innings. Liover Peguero opened things up with a […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

State College sled hockey team to host first tournament

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — From the Paralympics to Pennsylvania rinks, sled hockey is opening the ice to players of all abilities. The State College Coyotes sled hockey team is preparing to host their first-ever tournament. “I love getting people on the ice that never would’ve had the chance if it wasn’t for sled hockey […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Curve beat Flying Squirrels for second-straight game

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Curve beat the Richmond Flying Squirrels 7-5 on Wednesday afternoon. Catcher Blake Sabol had four hits for three RBIs for the Curve. The Curve had 10 hits, the fourth-straight game with double-digit hits. Wednesday was Education Day for the fans. There were 7,954 fans, the most since 2019.
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Holland Brothers wins awards for best meats in PA

DUNCANSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Holland Brothers Meats have been a staple of the Blair County area since the 1960s and recently they just won three awards for having the best hot dogs, kielbasa’s, and ham in the state of Pennsylvania. As with tradition with Holland Brothers, they once again took home multiple first place awards at […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascar Cup Series#Race Tracks#Alaska#Sports#Wtaj#Advance Auto Parts#Naapws#Speedway
WTAJ

Delgrosso’s Park celebrates 75th season with ribbon cutting

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Hometown favorite Delgrosso’s Amusement Park is opening its doors to celebrate its 75th season. Staff members officially declared the start of the 2022 season with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The event featured speeches from executives of the amusement park as well as community leaders. The team at Delgrosso’s says they […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Washington County woman takes on bodybuilding in her 60s

Marlene Flowers is taking on the world of bodybuilding at the age of 65. The Washington County woman is also making a splash on TikTok. One of her most recent videos garnered more than 2.2 million views. She tells Pittsburgh's Action News 4 she started working out when she was...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Chicago-born rookie Suwinski homers, lifts Pirates over Cubs

CHICAGO (AP) — Rookie Jack Suwinski, who attended high school 20 minutes from Wrigley Field, hit a tiebreaking home run and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Cubs 3-2, ending Chicago’s four-game winning streak. Suwinski made his major league debut this season and began the day hitting .183 with two homers. With the score 2-all, the […]
CHICAGO, IL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Ghost towns dot Western Pa., Pittsburgh landscape and history

When Ron Ross was 8, he used to climb up a hill overlooking his family’s Westmoreland County farm and watch houses being moved from the small village of Cokeville. “It was like watching a ballgame,” said Ross, 78, of Blairsville, who lived in a 13-room, three-story farmhouse. The...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Wolf & Whisk bakery opens in Greensburg’s Trendy Bunny shop

One of Kelsey Blahovec’s first cookie batches came out “in the form of edible concrete.” That’s what happens when you add a cup of baking soda instead of a teaspoon. It didn’t chase her out of the kitchen, though. She doubled down on her baking efforts and now is the owner of Wolf & Whisk Baked Goods, with counter space inside The Trendy Bunny Studio in downtown Greensburg.
Lancaster Farming

Weight of Finished Steer Beefing Up

Things are a bit heavier in Mike Holland's butcher shop lately. The co-owner of Holland Brothers Meats in Duncansville, Pennsylvania, said the weight of a finished steer has increased a bit, and he's not sure why. "It sure seems that way. I like to have them 600 to 650 pounds...
DUNCANSVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Delgrosso’s Laguna Splash in need of lifeguards ahead of opening day

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Delgrosso’s Laguna Splash is nearly two weeks from opening its doors to the public; however, they still have a strong need for lifeguards. The amusement park is looking to fill part-time seasonal positions. The park is one of the numerous parks nationwide trying to fill the positions amid the shortage. […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

DuBois Native, Penn Highlands Surgeon to Throw Out First Pitch at Small College World Series

DuBOIS, Pa. – In baseball, the ceremonial first pitch is typically thrown out by heroes, prominent leaders or distinguished citizens. When Matthew A. Varacallo, MD, Medical Director of Orthopedic Robotic Surgery at Penn Highlands Healthcare, throws out the first pitch at the USCAA Small College World Series on Thursday, he will be representing a combination of all three.
DUBOIS, PA
WTAJ

Allegrippis Trail Days festival this weekend at Raystown Lake

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new three day bike festival in Huntingdon County kicks off on Friday. The Allegrippis Trails Days will run from Friday through Sunday at the Seven Points Recreational Area, Susquehannock Campground and the Allegrippis Trails at Raystown Lake. The event is hosted by the Friends of Raystown Lake and was […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

District 6 baseball tournament is underway

The District 6 baseball tournament is underway Thursday. Top seeded Central dominated its opening round game, beating Westmont Hilltop 15-0 in four innings. After a scoreless first frame, Dragons’ starter Jonah Snowberger faced a bases loaded jam in the second, but a pair of strikeouts to close the inning opened up the floodgates as Central […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Somerset World War ll Veteran celebrates 100th Birthday

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– A World War II veteran celebrated his 100th birthday surrounded by his immediate family, Hollidaysburg Veteran Home staff, and his V.F.W. friends. Dominick Sanzo was born in Central City in Somerset County and is a first-generation American. He joined the Army in 1942 at the age of 20. He served during […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Somerset Volunteer Fire Dept. to hold car cruise at dealership

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A car cruise is being held this weekend to help raise money for an area fire department. The Somerset Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary will be holding the cruise at Memorial Highway Chevrolet on Saturday, May 21 at 2006 North Center Avenue in Somerset next to Walmart. The auxiliary says […]
SOMERSET, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy