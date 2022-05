Last week as part of Public Service Recognition, Marlboro County Employee Appreciation Day was held on May 12 from 3-7 p.m. on the grounds of the Murchison building. The event included food, games, music, a bouncy house, karaoke, and a dunking booth. County Administrator Ron Munnerlyn and other county officials agreed to get in the dunking booth. Donations were made in order to take a shot at those individuals. All donations were given to the Humane Society of Marlboro County.

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO