Many towns have welcomed their first Airbnb guests following the COVID-19 pandemic. People aren’t just staying in Airbnbs in the Miami hot spots or near Disney World. The company said Thursday a growing number of people are opting to visit the rural parts of the state. The Airbnb hosts in some of the least populated parts of Florida earned more than $100 million in 2021, according to the company.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO