PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Sneak Peek 3D in Perrysburg has decided to give away all the extra baby formula it has on hand to anyone willing to come and pick up a can. Working with new and pregnant mothers every day, Sneak Peek 3D’s owner, Heather Armstrong said she knew she had to do something to help so she put out a message on Facebook about free formula.

PERRYSBURG, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO