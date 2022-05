Deep into this election, incumbent Imperial Irrigation District Division 5 Director Norma Sierra Galindo was to meet her opponent in a candidate forum for the first time on Thursday, May 19 in a rescheduled COLAB event. Like fellow Director Alex Cardenas, Sierra Galindo does not mince words and can deliver her message with force. But opponent and current Imperial City Council member Karin Eugenio is no shrinking violet. As mayor of Imperial, the Valley’s fastest-growing city, she is used the pressure. It all counts for these two, where 50 percent, plus one vote decides it all.

