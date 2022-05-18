ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Apply for a chance to attend La. festivals

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival and Fair Association, and the Past Queen’s Club are in search of that special young woman to be a goodwill ambassador for the Tri-City area and will represent the 87th festival. The coronation and ball will be at 7 p.m. Aug. 27...

This Is The Best Hippie Town In Louisiana

Gone are the days of the hippies only being found at Woodstock. Now, members of the eclectic community can be found all across the country. Thrillist search the country to find the best hippie towns around, compiling a list of the top place in each state, including a groovy spot right here in Louisiana. According to the site:
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Cajun Zydeco Festival 2022

The Louisiana Cajun-Zydeco Festival returns to Louis Armstrong Park June 11-12, 2022! This free festival, presented by the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation, celebrates the rich traditions of southwest Louisiana. The combination of rollicking two-step music and spicy seafood is a potent example of how we in Louisiana love to "pass a good time."
Shrimp and Petroleum Festival opens membership, sponsorship drives

The Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival has opened its membership and sponsorship drives. Over the past 87 years, the Louisiana Shrimp & Petroleum Festival has gone from a small festival representing the seafood industries to a grand event incorporating the petroleum industry as well. The dynamic joining of the two industries created an association and festival that has brought honor and many awards to the Tri-City area.
Nicholls Inside Out Program Sends Students to Jail

Nicholls State University’s Inside Out program brings students to jail bridging the gap between “Outside Students” and “Inside Students.”. A national program founded in 1995 by Lori Pompa, its mission is to create opportunities for students, both incarcerated and campus-based, to engage in a unique academic experience that promotes dialogue, and leadership skills, and provides avenues of intersectionality. The courses encourage participants to find their unique voice and to consider how they can make a change in the world by bringing together Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex students and Nicholls State Students together to discuss issues related to crime and justice.
Red Ribbon Week contest winners

The St. Mary Parish School Board honored the winners in Red Ribbon Week contests this year. Wyandotte Elementary fifth-grader Hudson Norman won the Slogan Contest. Morgan City Junior High eighth-grader Silas Hastings is the Drawing Contest winner. The students whose artwork will be featured in the Red Ribbon Calendar are Bria Lemelle, kindergarten, Berwick Elementary; Park Pisani, kindergarten, Berwick Elementary; Caldynce Washington, first grade, St. John Elementary; Sofia Alfred, second grade, J.S. Aucoin Elementary; Brekin Monceaux, third grade, Berwick Elementary; Brie Landry, third grade, Hattie Watts Elementary; Ella Robinson, fourth grade, Central Catholic Elementary; Addie Aucoin, fifth grade, Berwick Elementary; Charlotte Reynolds, fifth grade, St. John Elementary; Eduin Perez Deleon, fifth grade, J.S. Aucoin Elementary; Sherlly Bordales, sixth grade, Morgan City Junior High; Chloe Lemelle, seventh grade, Berwick Junior High; Silas Hastings, eighth grade, Morgan City Junior High; Sherley Perez, freshman, Morgan City High; and Lauren Chauvin, junior, West St. Mary High.
Wheel House for May 20

World Mission annual Free Tennis Camp is 8-10 a.m. Monday-Thursday, June 6-9, Lawrence Park, Morgan City. Open to ages 5-18. Pre-registration is 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 4, Lawrence Park. Registration forms at Morgan City Public Library. For info call Bishop Jerry T. Hebert, 985-221-0032. GIRLS ONLY. Dress For Success Luncheon,...
Centerville principal will be human resources director for schools

Centerville High School Principal Kristina Estay will be the next human resources director for St. Mary Parish schools, Superintendent Teresa Bagwell said in a press release. Estay will succeed Suzanne Bergeron, who is retiring. Estay will begin working with Bergeron in early June. "Given the critical role that the Human...
LUANNA 'LOU' and STANLEY 'STAN' AMADORE

Luanna “Lou” and Stanley “Stan” Amadore passed away just less than 34 hours apart. Lou passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at West Jefferson Medical Center and Stan passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022, at his home in Bayou Sale. They both passed peacefully surrounded by family.
City Council calls on state to drop lawsuits exposed in WWL-TV investigation

The New Orleans City Council responded to a WWL-TV investigation with The Times-Picayune and ProPublica by passing a unanimous resolution Thursday calling on the state to drop thousands of lawsuits against Hurricane Katrina survivors. The news organizations’ investigation last week revealed that Louisiana was suing 3,493 of its own citizens...
D.A. Williams’ chief administrative officer leaving

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A top officer for the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office is leaving, according to an email obtained by FOX 8. Chief Administrative Officer Tyronne Walker managed D.A. Jason Williams’ campaign for office and headed his transition team. His last day with the D.A.’s office will be June 3.
Shotgun homes under makeover renovations in New Iberia

The history between the streets of Anderson, St. Jude, Washing and others goes beyond the surface. "For as long as I can remember, the Mixon family and their homes have been a part of my community", says Councilman Malon Lewis. "They've been having shelter in nice places and decent places for people to live in."
SYNTHIA DIANN DUVAL GRAVOIS

Synthia Diann Duval Gravois, 42, a resident of Bayou L’Ourse, died May 11, 2022 at Ochsner Main Campus, New Orleans. She is survived by her mother, Deann Richardson; husband, Joey Gravois; three children, Bethany Shubart, Dustin Anders and Cordell Anders; a grandson; brother, John Duval; and sister, Tammy Partain.
State issues consumer alert about Patterson tax preparer

The Louisiana Department of Revenue has won an order of contempt against a St. Mary Parish woman operating a tax preparation business in violation of a court judgment, the department said in a news release. The original consent judgment, signed Dec. 20, prohibits Dawanna Monay Monroe of Patterson from filing,...
HAZEL MAE BAUDOIN LeJEUNE

Hazel Mae Baudoin LeJeune, 72, a native of Morgan City and resident of Berwick, died Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City. She is survived by three children, Jo Ann LeJeune and Roxanne Davis, both of Bayou L’Ourse, and Brian LeJeune of Stephensville; one sister, Judy Voisin of Morgan City; 12 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
