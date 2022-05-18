Apply for a chance to attend La. festivals

Nicholls State University’s Inside Out program brings students to jail bridging the gap between “Outside Students” and “Inside Students.”. A national program founded in 1995 by Lori Pompa, its mission is to create opportunities for students, both incarcerated and campus-based, to engage in a unique academic experience that promotes dialogue, and leadership skills, and provides avenues of intersectionality. The courses encourage participants to find their unique voice and to consider how they can make a change in the world by bringing together Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex students and Nicholls State Students together to discuss issues related to crime and justice.

