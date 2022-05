BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Texas is behind bars on drug charges in Florida, in part because he failed to follow the Move Over law. The Brevard County Sheriff's Office said one of its deputies had a car pulled over on I-95 when another deputy pulled over Anthony Diaz because he blew past the traffic stop without moving over a lane.

BREVARD COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO