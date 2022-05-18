ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Welcome to Florida — and the world. How a baby was born on a Frontier Airlines flight

By Madeleine Marr
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

Frontier Airlines announced some nice mile-high news, for a change.

No mask fight. No arrest. No passenger ejection.

A blessed event.

“A Frontier flight attendant is the toast of the airline after recently helping a passenger give birth to a healthy baby girl in flight,” the Denver-based carrier said in a statement on Facebook, without specifying the date. (A Frontier spokeswoman tells the Miami Herald the incident happened back in January.)

The announcement goes on to explain a mother-to-be went into labor while flying from Denver to Orlando.

Flight attendant Diana Giraldo immediately jumped into action and ushered the unnamed mother-to-be to the back lavatory and assisted with the birth.

The captain diverted the plane to nearby Pensacola International Airport, where an emergency crew was waiting. After mom and the newborn were safely on the ground, the plane flew to its original destination of Orlando.

“This was a job well done,” said the flight’s captain, Chris Nye. “I was happy to see everyone working together to successfully deliver a newborn on an aircraft.”

Nye noted that the flight, N717FR, is Frontier’s Lily and Luna plane , coincidentally also known as the mother and daughter plane. The plane tail sports an image of a wolf and her pup.

The airline posted a picture of the adorable human newborn snuggled up in a blanket. A Frontier spokeswoman says the girl’s first name is Jada, and her middle name is most appropriately Sky. Her mother is from the Orlando area, Frontier says.

Despite the happy news, note this: Air travel is generally not advisable during the last trimester of pregnancy.

According to Frontier’s website: “ Passengers who are pregnant are urged to consult with their doctor on whether it is safe to travel by air, including with due consideration to the possibility of turbulence, cabin pressurization, significantly increased risk of deep vein thrombosis associated with pregnancy, and lack of ready access to medical care.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
Miami, FL
Lifestyle
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Thrillist

This Airline Has $99 Flights to Paris, Iceland & Dublin Right Now

Now that Play, a budget airline connecting the US with Europe, has finally started flights out of the US, there are sales galore. Last week, it offered 25% off flights to a handful of destinations in Europe. Now, it’s celebrating its inaugural flight out of Boston with another discount to a quartet of European destinations.
TRAVEL
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
Person
Sky
The Independent

Qantas flight attendants forced to make ‘blanket forts’ among passengers to sleep

Qantas cabin crew say they are being forced to construct “blanket forts” at the back of plane cabins in order to get some sleep on some aircraft.The airline’s A330 planes are not equipped with the usual staff rest compartments for long-haul flights, meaning crew routinely have to curl up on rows of passenger seats - with some questioning the safety of the arrangement.Anonymous Qantas employees shared pictures of airline blankets draped over seats at the back of the cabin with Australia’s9News, with one saying of their employer: “I feel like they hate us, I feel that they don’t understand...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frontier Airlines#Flight Attendants#The Miami Herald
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Facebook
TMZ.com

Airport Says Iggy Azalea Showed Up Late to Flight, Not American Airlines' Fault

Iggy Azalea claims American Airlines stranded her and her baby, but that might not be the whole truth ... at least, according to airport staff. Airline sources tell TMZ ... the "Fancy" rapper showed up at the airport at 5:30 PM for a 6:00 PM flight. We're told, she was able to check her bags and go through security, but someone in her party got held up going through TSA.
TRAVEL
IFLScience

Listen To Passenger With No Flight Experience Land Plane After Pilot Falls Unconscious

After the pilot suffered a medical emergency mid-air, a passenger with no flight experience took over and landed the aircraft at Palm Beach International Airport. An audio recording published by CNN shows the intense moment when the passenger contacts air traffic control to get some guidance on how to land the single-engine Cessna, remaining remarkably calm the entire time.
TRAFFIC
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
3K+
Followers
959
Post
527K+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy