ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

'It's a good thing he lost': Adam Kinzinger gloats about Madison Cawthorn's defeat and says Republican conspiracies are 'getting people killed'

By Geoff Earle, Deputy U.S. Political Editor For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Illinois Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger on Wednesday cheered fellow Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn's defeat in a North Carolina primary – calling it 'good for the country' and saying he was 'glad' he lost.

Cawthorn, 26, narrowly lost to state Sen. Chuck Edwards after former President Donald Trump asked voters to give him a second chance despite a series of scandals.

'It is good for the country. It is good for the party. It is good for the 11th District of North Carolina,' Kinzinger told CNN's 'New Day.'

He then cast Cawthorn, who shot to conservative media stardom only to have key power-brokers turn against him, as someone who sought attention without paying attention to governing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZE3Ji_0fiHPfqH00
Illinois Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois celebrated the defeat of North Carolina GOP Rep. Madison Cawthorne in a North Carolina primary Tuesday

'I mean, you know, look, D.C.. has become kind of a growing ground for people that are just more interested in fame than governing, that are more interested in becoming famous than actually doing really serious work in a time when, you know, We have a lot of challenges here at home, and a lot of challenges overseas. So it was a good thing he lost,' said Kinzinger, a Trump nemesis who is retiring.

He noted that his PAC, Country First, played in the race. Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) used his influence to try to shut down Cawthorn, calling video leaks of him 'absurd to embarrassing' and running ads that accused him of telling 'lies for the limelight.'

Kinzinger, who is retiring at the end of his term, also made an appeal for people to vote in primaries where a 'vast majority' of lawmakers are determined, particularly in relatively safe seats.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ek2yb_0fiHPfqH00
'It is good for the country. It is good for the party,' Kinzinger said of Rep. Madison Cawthorn's loss
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wE6dg_0fiHPfqH00
He accused Cawthorn of being 'more interested in fame than governing.' The lawmaker was subjected to a series of media leaks as fellow Republicans turned against him
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aGBAu_0fiHPfqH00
Kinzinger blasted lawmakers who 'fish in the waters' of replacement theory following the Buffalo mass shooting
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cw90n_0fiHPfqH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ERMEU_0fiHPfqH00
The latest Cawthorn scandal involved a video clip appearing to show the congressman naked and thrusting at an unknown male

But he also cautioned it was a single victory. Trump also scored wins Tuesday, including in Pennsylvania with Doug Mastriano's win in the gubernatorial primary. Mastriano has echoed Trump's claims of electoral fraud in 2020.

Cawthorn's loss followed a series of scandals including his claims to have witnessed orgies in D.C., traffic stops, having a gun at an airport, and suggestive videos.

'If you think that means we're winning this battle for the soul of the Republican party, it is not true,' Kinzinger said. He called to 'spit out the cancer' and noted how the House conference turned against Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa) after he was quoted in the New York Times talking about white supremacy.

He also called out people who he said 'just fish in the waters of white replacement theory.'

Following the mass shooting in Buffalo, Kinzinger went after a trio of lawmakers: Conference chair Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Buffalo), Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Cawthorn.

'You can't be surprised when some people take that to the level of going and massacring people,' he wrote. 'Here is my replacement theory: we need to replace [the three] and a number of others. The replacement theory they are pushing/tolerating is getting people killed.'

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

Merrick Garland is underscoring that Joe Biden has not interfered with the DOJinvestigation into the president's son, Hunter.

Garland repeatedly emphasized that the U.S. Attorney in Delaware — a Trump appointee — is fully in charge. Hunter gatherers: Attorney General Merrick Garland insisted Tuesday that there has been no improper political influence over the Justice Department's investigation into President Joe Biden’s son Hunter's business dealings.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Madison, IL
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Buffalo, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thom Tillis
Person
Adam Kinzinger
Person
Chuck Edwards
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Elise Stefanik
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
Daily Mail

John Durham's star witness tells court he is '100% confident' Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussman denied working on behalf of Hillary's team when he handed over evidence meant to smear Trump

The star prosecution witness in the trial of a Hillary Clinton campaign lawyer testified Thursday that he was '100 percent confident' that the attorney told him he was not acting on behalf of a particular client when he presented information meant to cast suspicions on Donald Trump and possible links to Russia.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

New York Times reporters face blowback for withholding January 6 scoops to "pump up book sales"

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) There was a flurry of headlines last week when news broke that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said out loud that he thought former President Donald Trump should resign in the wake of the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection. The focus was on the fact that McCarthy lied about ever expressing that thought - until, of course, he was confronted with the audio recording of him saying exactly that.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Conspiracies#Cnn#Pac
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Billionaire Oracle founder Larry Ellison joined call with Sean Hannity, Lindsey Graham and Trump lawyers in November 2020 to discuss how to contest Biden's election win

Billionaire Oracle founder Larry Ellison joined a November 2020 call with Sean Hannity and Lindsey Graham to strategize how to contest Joe Biden's win. Ellison, a Trump-supporting GOP megadonor, dialed in to the call on November 14 2020 to discuss how to frame allegations of electoral fraud he and other supporters believed cost Donald Trump a second term in office.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

362K+
Followers
38K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy