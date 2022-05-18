ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a chef – three budget food items you need to buy at Dollar Tree including a Costco treat

By James Duffy
 3 days ago

INFLUENCER and chef Bobby Parrish took to TikTok to share some of his favorite diet and budget-friendly food items at Dollar Tree.

Finding healthy options on a budget can be hard - a Harvard study from 2013 estimated that a healthy diet costs about $550 more than an unhealthy one annually.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hoO0G_0fiHPbJN00
TikTok user @flavcity showed off some of his favorite foods from Dollar Tree

With that in mind, Bobby scoured the shelves of the dollar store and showed off some of the best affordable eats he could find.

The first item he spotlights is a Costco favorite sold at a discount at Dollar Tree.

Bobby picked out a bag of Tropical Fields Crispy Coconut Rolls, which he said is one of his favorite snacks, for $1.25.

Costco sells a three-pack of the rolls for $23.69.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BJchR_0fiHPbJN00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CXsdH_0fiHPbJN00

He also pointed out that the snack has five grams of sugar and 144 calories per serving, making it a relatively healthy snack.

"For sweet treats, these are about as good as it gets," he said.

Bobby then moved from the snack aisle to the freezers and grabbed two bags of fish, starting with a four-ounce pack of wild-caught salmon.

The fish costs $1.25 at Dollar Tree, compared to four ounces of salmon for $4.98 at Walmart.

"Wild salmon is better than any farm-raised salmon," Bobby said.

"Nutritionally speaking, I would always go for it."

Healthline found in 2013 that wild salmon has less fat and fewer calories than farm-raised salmon, making it a healthier option.

In addition to the salmon, Bobby said Dollar Tree sells four-ounce packages of wild cod for $1.25, another unbeatable price.

While going through the freezers, he called out a few healthy side dishes to round out a great budget meal.

He recommends low-carb cauliflower rice and frozen stir fry vegetables, both for just $1.25.

As an alternative side for the same price, he suggests brown rice, which is more nutrient-dense than white rice, according to GoodRx.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kkMhp_0fiHPbJN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ubTGL_0fiHPbJN00

Another Dollar Tree shopper shared seven items you should never buy from the store.

And The Sun revealed the most popular item at Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree#Calories#Sugar#Cod#Food Drink#Influencer#Tiktok#Harvard
