I spent $1,805 on Kim Kardashian’s used clothes – I was most excited about the footprints in her old shoes

By H. J. Hayes
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
TYPICAL shopping hauls aren't celebrated for the wear and tear to the clothes, shoes, and accessories.

One shopper was thrilled to find footprints in the shoes she bought, but only because the stylish heels had previously belonged to Kim Kardashian.

YouTube star Laura Lee spent thousands on clothes once owned by Kim Kardashian Credit: YouTube/Laura Lee

Laura Lee posted an unboxing video on YouTube, where her 4.59million subscribers could watch her unpack clothes that once belonged to Kim Kardashian.

Lee told her viewers that before making the purchase, she wondered how strange it was to buy clothes previously owned by the star.

"How weird am I going to be for buying it?" she had asked. The pieces all came from Kardashian Kloset, the family's official resale website.

Eventually, her curiosity won out over her reservations. Before tax and shipping were accounted for, Lee spent $1,805.

"I bought a few pieces," Lee said as she opened the box. "I'm kind of nervous about what it will look like."

Inside were four items: two pairs of shoes, a skirt, and a jacket, all luxury items from famous designers.

Lee saw Kim's 'toe marks' in the footbed of her used Manolo Blahnik heels Credit: YouTube/Laura Lee

The first pair of shoes from Manolo Blahnik cost Lee $400 and originally retailed for $725. The shoes she received were clearly worn, but Lee couldn't be happier.

"She's definitely had them on her foot because there are her toe marks in them," Lee said.

She also pointed out the wear on the bottom of the shoe, which demonstrated they had been well-loved.

"This is pretty weird, probably, saying 'look at Kim's toe!'" Lee laughed.

Kardashian and Lee are the same shoe size, so the YouTuber bought two pairs of shoes Credit: YouTube/Laura Lee
Lee bought the same heels in a deep brown Credit: YouTube/Laura Lee

Lee also bought the same shoes, in a different color and condition, for $450.

"It's the exact same shoe in dark brown," Lee explained as she unwrapped the heels.

"These look a little newer," she said, inspecting the shoes and showing their pristine condition. "They weren't worn outside."

Lee scored a big discount on the next item, which she received new with tags.

Lee paid $360 for a black Tom Ford skirt Credit: YouTube/Laura Lee
The belted skirt originally cost $1,490 Credit: YouTube/Laura Lee

She paid $360 for the brand-new Tom Ford skirt, which had a price tag indicating the original price of $1,490.

"I think this was hers, in her closet, but I don't think it was worn by her," Lee said.

The skirt also seemed like it would be a little loose for Lee's frame. "It has a belt so maybe I can tighten it," she mused.

Trying the skirt on proved that theory true, though there was still a little gaping along Lee's midsection.

"If I tucked a cute shirt in and flipped it out, I think it would cover it," the fashion pro said, tightening the belted waist. "It feels really comfy."

Her final purchase was the most expensive, but also the most heavily discounted.

Wear and markings were visible on the collar of the Dolce & Gabbana jacket Credit: YouTube/Laura Lee
Lee was pleased with the fit and look of the jacket she paid $595 for Credit: YouTube/Laura Lee

Lee spent $595 on a Dolce & Gabbana jacket. Though the item didn't come with a tag, similar pieces on the original retailer's website were priced at $2,845.

Kim clearly loved the jacket and had it on heavy rotation in her wardrobe, which was probably reflected in the price.

"This has definitely been worn a good bit," Lee said. "Do you guys see the markings?"

She pointed out several marks, light stains, and spots of wear along the jacket's collar.

When she tried the jacket on, Lee called it an "early 2000s moment" and appreciated the quality of the material.

"I like it, I think I'll be wearing it out," she said. "This is very Britney Spears."

The shoes fit Lee perfectly, too, since she and Kim wear the same shoe size.

The YouTuber said that she was pleased with her purchases and would definitely be shopping from Kardashian Kloset again if more clothes or shoes caught her eye.

The original retail prices of her purchases totaled $5,785.

"I wouldn't buy it just to buy it," Lee said, but because Kim's style so closely aligned with her own, the purchases made sense.

"It's like a thrift store," Lee said. "A really expensive thrift store."

The US Sun

The US Sun

