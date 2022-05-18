ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEW JERSEY: GOV MURPHY SIGNS EXECUTIVE ORDER DECLARING STATE OF EMERGENCY ON BABY FORMULA

By Bernie Neuhaus
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTRENTON – With New Jersey families facing difficulties obtaining baby formula due to the ongoing national shortage, Governor Phil Murphy signed Executive Order No. 296 today declaring a State of Emergency in order to activate State price gouging laws, consistent with President Biden’s actions at the federal level. The order also...

Comments / 99

George
3d ago

We the people (New Jersey) taxpayers declare a state of emergency due the the lack of adult leadership and guidance from Murphy and his “Sanctuary” administration!

Reply(3)
51
LibertyorDeath00
3d ago

How about Biden and company gather all that Baby formula they sent down to the illegals at the border camps and give it to the actual citizens that need it.

Reply
24
Paul Umrichin
3d ago

And Psaki defended the facts that we are sending fornula to the border and not taking care of our own citizens first. Under the Flores Settlement Agreement, the Biden Administration is providing migrant infants at the border with baby formula amid the nationwide shortage claiming morality.

Reply(14)
27
