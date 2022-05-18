NEW JERSEY: GOV MURPHY SIGNS EXECUTIVE ORDER DECLARING STATE OF EMERGENCY ON BABY FORMULA

CEDAR GROVE, N.J. (CBS) – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced proposed legislation that would establish a statewide police licensing program. It would give the state the power to revoke the licenses of officers who engage in illegal or improper conduct. “This is a significant step forward for transparency and accountability and to rebuilding the bonds of trust between police and residents, especially in Black and brown communities,” Murphy said. Today, alongside law enforcement and advocacy groups, we announced proposed legislation creating a statewide police licensing program. By joining the overwhelming number of states who’ve established such a program, we’re taking a step forward for transparency and accountability. pic.twitter.com/pxbNCKjJpD — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 18, 2022 Forty-six states already require law enforcement officers to be licensed.

POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO