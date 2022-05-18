Queen's right-hand women! Kate Middleton looks elegant in a coral coat dress as she and Sophie Wessex team up to host Buckingham Palace garden party after Her Majesty bowed out

The Duchess of Cambridge looked elegant in a coral coat dress as she joined Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex to host a garden party at Buckingham Palace.

The trio stood in for the Queen, 96, who traditionally oversees four garden parties each summer but has bowed out of this year's engagements amid ongoing mobility issues.

The annual garden parties, which are held between Buckingham Palace and Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, are a way for the monarch to celebrate and reward those who have distinguished themselves in public service. They require the royal hosts to spend more than an hour on their feet as they make their way through the crowd.

The Queen, who will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee next month, is increasingly relying on senior royals including Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall and Prince William to stand in her stead at high profile engagements.

Yesterday the Queen was joined by Prince Edward as she made a surprise appearance at the opening of the Elizabeth Line at Paddington Station, a week after she missed the State Opening of Parliament.

Looking every inch the future queen consort, Kate, 40, beamed as she made her way through the crowd of people on the lawn of Buckingham Palace this afternoon, stopping to chat to some of the invited guests.

Following the Queen's tip of dressing to stand out from the crowd, the Duchess opted for an Emilia Wickstead dress in an eye-catching shade of coral.

The flattering knee-length frock, which features long sleeves, a sharp collar and band at the waist, is a version of a sky blue design worn by the duchess on a number of previous occasions.

Kate, who is known for her love of colour-blocking, paired the piece with pink suede point toe pumps and added a hat in a matching shade. She finished the look with a beaded clutch bag that brought a touch of sparkle.

Meanwhile Sophie, 57, who is one of the Queen's most trusted confidantes, was typically elegant in a white dress with a pink and purple floral pattern. The Countess of Wessex teamed the midi with a white hat and simple neutral shoes. Her husband Prince Edward was dapper in a morning coat and top hat.

The Queen was also represented by her cousin, Princess Alexandra, who stepped out in a soft shade of pink.

It is the first time the garden parties have been held since 2019 after they were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Buckingham Palace released a statement last week revealing the Queen would not attend the annual events but did not offer an explanation.

Speaking on the absence, royal expert Angela Levin said: 'It's a good decision for the Queen not to attend garden parties as there would be too much standing. What a shame though.'

The annual Buckingham Palace garden parties, started in the 1860s by Queen Victoria, are a way of recognising and rewarding public service and see people from all walks of life enjoy high tea on the lawn to the sounds of a military band.

Every year, the Queen invites 30,000 people to attend the parties. At each Garden Party, around 27,000 cups of tea, 20,000 sandwiches and 20,000 slices of cake are consumed.

For the occasion men are asked to wear morning dress or lounge suits while women are invited to wear a 'day dress, usually with hats or fascinators'.

Three garden parties will be held at Buckingham Palace in May, followed by a party at Holyroodhouse in August.

This year there was also a 'Not Forgotten Association Annual Garden Party' which took place on May 12 and was hosted by Princess Anne, who is patron of the charity.

The Not Forgotten Association provides entertainment, leisure and recreation for the serving wounded, injured or sick and for ex-service men and women with disabilities.

The Garden Party for the organisation, which will also be held at Buckingham Palace, will bring together more than 2,000 beneficiaries of all ages and from all services.

