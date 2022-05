MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Property Assessor is weighing in on the boundary dispute that mysteriously put part of an Arlington subdivision in Fayette County. Melvin Burgess held a news conference on the front lawn of Shelby County Commissioner Amber Mills’ Arlington home Friday. He said claims by the Tennessee Secretary of State's Office that Mills and hundreds of her neighbors don't live in Shelby County are just not correct.

SHELBY COUNTY, TN ・ 20 HOURS AGO