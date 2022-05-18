ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Planning a graduation party with Parker John’s

By Dena Holtz
wearegreenbay.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WFRV) – Set your graduation party apart from the others by making it saucy. The team at Parker...

www.wearegreenbay.com

Comments / 0

wearegreenbay.com

Brew of the Month from Petskull Brewing

(WFRV) – Paul from Petskull Brewing stopped by Local 5 Live with a look at this month’s Brew of the Month plus the latest from his popular spot. Today we meet Chris and Steve from Old Bavarian Brewing Company with a closer look at how their special German beer gets made plus some of the delicious German food offerings.
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Bird e-scooters, expand to another Northeast Wisconsin city

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – In the current climate of high gas prices, an alternative mode of transportation is coming to another local city. Bird Scooters and Menasha have signed an agreement to bring the eco-friendly, electronic scooter to the city. You only need three things to access the E-Scooter...
MENASHA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Manitowoc, Brown Co. to get living snow fence, how it works:

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Any mention of snow is off the table as summer approaches, but the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is making sure a living snow fence is added before we lose the too-short warm weather. But what is a snow fence? And how does it help drivers during the winter?
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

ThedaCare earns Award of Hope for 2021 organ donation performance

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A local hospital was recently recognized by the University of Wisconsin Organ and Tissue Donation (UW OTD) for its continued commitment to saving and improving lives through organ and tissue donation. ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Appleton shared Friday that it has earned the Award of Hope...
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Gerds/Review: ‘Cloak and Dagger’ scrappy in Oconto

OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – Everybody who lurks into Nick’s Café in North Africa in 1942 is suspicious. Secrets are everywhere about the mysterious monastery in the distance. Something’s up, though nobody is sure quite what, except that no one should be trusted. With that setup for...
OCONTO, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Country rock with Bethi Lewis and the Electric Pineapple

(WFRV) – They got their start because of a Facebook post and through their love of Country music and Southern Rock, Bethi, Jackson, and Gideon become Bethi Lewis and the Electric Pineapple. They will be live at Huckleberry’s Campground in New London on August 27 with more Wisconsin dates...
NEW LONDON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Automotive shop to raise money for Oshkosh animal shelter May 20-21

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A auto service center in Oshkosh is helping out a local animal shelter during a weekend full of celebrations for a new location in Wisconsin. According to a release, the city recently saw the opening of a new Jiffy Lube Multicare service center on 1719 West 9th Avenue. Now the franchise wants to give back to the community.
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

CDC: 18 Wisconsin counties have high COVID-19 levels

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report 18 counties in Wisconsin have high levels of COVID-19, including Marinette County and a number that border WBAY’s wider viewing area: Lincoln, Marathon, Ozaukee and Washington. The CDC says face masks are strongly recommended in counties with high community spread along with more attention to other mitigation efforts: social distancing, reducing gatherings outside your household, more frequent use of hand sanitizer and/or washing hands, and cleaning high-touch surfaces.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Huge industrial building coming to Wrightstown

WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) — A massive new industrial building is headed to the Village of Wrightstown. “This is a huge deal for Wrightstown,” said Village Administrator Travis Coenen. “It truly shows how innovative as a small community we are.”. What is currently a giant plot of land...
WRIGHTSTOWN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Salvation Army Noon Lunch Program preparing for more kids as school lets out

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fox Cities Noon Lunch Program provides a hot meal every day to anyone in Appleton in need, bridging the food insecurity gap. Kristal Knudtson, the Director of Development and Communications for the Fox Cities Salvation Army said, “We need to eat every day. We don’t want to serve Monday through Friday and say we’re done with our work week we’re off. We care and we do. We care every single day and that includes the weekend.”
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Lawrence residents react to canceled warehouse plans

In the Green Bay and Fox Valley area, HSHS St. Vincent Hospital is one of the only places families can go to buy pasteurized breast milk. Five names are etched onto the Law Enforcement Memorial in Fond du Lac’s Hamilton Park. Updated: 3 hours ago. A report from Associated...
GREEN BAY, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

619 End Ct, Sheboygan, WI, USA

Excellent area ½ block from Grant School. Newer roof, windows, siding & trim. Outside is done. Inside upgraded elect, separate newer water heaters/separate newer furnaces. One water meter. 2 sheds, parking= 4+ cars, & room to build a garage. Shared driveway. Full basement with walkout. Ramp to lower included. Upper has 1 bdrm, 2nd is walkthru to bath, sunny kitchen & living room, large expandable attic, new vinyl plank floors throughout, & new HE furnace in unit. Includes stove/fridge. This apartment is small but super cute. Lower has been vacated. There are 2 bedrooms plus an extra (office, closet, den, pantry), large kitchen with lots of cabinets, includes stove/fridge, lots of room in the bright LR & DR. Previous rent in lower $680. Current upper lease ends September but tenant would be willing to break. With some elbow grease lower rents could be 800/700=1500 not a bad return for the price.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Fox11online.com

New shelter in Fond du Lac aims to bring families hope

FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- A new homeless shelter in Fond du Lac has been completed. Thanks to the support of donors, St. Vincent de Paul of Fond du Lac County and the Solutions Center came together to help build the St. Katharine Drexel Shelter. Representatives from the two organizations...
FOND DU LAC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Fireman’s Park vandalized for third time in 2022, changes coming

CAMPBELLSPORT, Wis. (WFRV) – Changes are coming to the bathrooms at a park in Fond du Lac County after the women’s bathrooms were vandalized. According to the Campbellsport Fire Department, the women’s bathrooms were vandalized at Fireman’s Park. This is reportedly the third time in 2022 that the park has been vandalized.
CAMPBELLSPORT, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Lambeau Field, PMI hiring part-time staff

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One of the most revered stadiums in the country, is looking for some additional help this fall. And no, not at wide receiver. PMI Entertainment Group is hiring parking attendants and ushers for every Lambeau Field event, including all 2022 Packer home games. The...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Appleton Area School District piloting more welcoming, inclusive dress code

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Area School District is piloting a new dress code at several of its schools. “Not focusing on what you can’t wear but rather what makes people comfortable and feel safe when they’re inside the building,” said Michael Hernandez who is the assistant superintendent for secondary schools at Appleton Area School District.
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Update: Woman wanted for questioning in Green Bay found

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay police confirmed that they have located the 32-year-old woman who was wanted for questioning in connection with an active case. Just hours after the Green Bay Police Department first announced that they were searching for 32-year-old Brittney Rankel, officers were reportedly able to find her.
GREEN BAY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Gunman climbs on Wisconsin church roof, stand-off ensues

Police in Appleton have arrested a man who climbed onto a church roof with a gun. WFRV-TV reported that police received a call Thursday morning about a suspect who pointed a gun at someone at St. Bernadette Parish. The suspect then got on the roof. Assistant Police Chief Polly Olson told the television station that the man fired rounds in the air. Negotiators were brought in to talk with the man. The stand-off went on for about two hours before the man was taken into custody. The Appleton Police Department posted a note on its Facebook page saying the incident was resolved safely. A police spokeswoman didn't immediately respond to voicemail and email messages from The Associated Press.
APPLETON, WI

