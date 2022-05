The Crookston Pirate Boys Golf team hosted an Invite this morning at Minakwa Golf Course in Crookston. The Pirates had two teams competing in the event and their first team took a third-place finish with a 358, while their second team took a fifth-place finish out of six teams with a 392. Thief River Falls and East Grand Forks also had two teams competing, and the second team won the event from Thief River Falls with a score of 342. “For us to be able to get this event in, it’s a big deal for us,” said Pirates Coach Steve Kofoed. “This was a Varsity low for the season and we had multiple guys shoot their season-low for the season.”

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO