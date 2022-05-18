ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

Festival of Spring at The Paine Art Center and Gardens this weekend in Oshkosh

By Dena Holtz
wearegreenbay.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WFRV) – If you are ready to start planting, you’ll want to head to the Festival of Spring at The Paine Art Center and Gardens this weekend. Local 5 Live gets a...

www.wearegreenbay.com

Comments / 0

Related
wearegreenbay.com

Brew of the Month from Petskull Brewing

(WFRV) – Paul from Petskull Brewing stopped by Local 5 Live with a look at this month’s Brew of the Month plus the latest from his popular spot. Today we meet Chris and Steve from Old Bavarian Brewing Company with a closer look at how their special German beer gets made plus some of the delicious German food offerings.
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Shop one-of-kind items at the Antique Acres Shed Sale in Fremont

(WFRV) – Plants, antiques, homemade items – you never know what you’ll find in the shed. Local 5 Live did a little shopping at the pop-up event that is becoming a popular tradition in Fremont, we get details on the Annual Antique Acres Shed Sale. It’s running...
FREMONT, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Country rock with Bethi Lewis and the Electric Pineapple

(WFRV) – They got their start because of a Facebook post and through their love of Country music and Southern Rock, Bethi, Jackson, and Gideon become Bethi Lewis and the Electric Pineapple. They will be live at Huckleberry’s Campground in New London on August 27 with more Wisconsin dates...
NEW LONDON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Salvation Army Noon Lunch Program preparing for more kids as school lets out

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fox Cities Noon Lunch Program provides a hot meal every day to anyone in Appleton in need, bridging the food insecurity gap. Kristal Knudtson, the Director of Development and Communications for the Fox Cities Salvation Army said, “We need to eat every day. We don’t want to serve Monday through Friday and say we’re done with our work week we’re off. We care and we do. We care every single day and that includes the weekend.”
APPLETON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
Oshkosh, WI
Society
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
City
Oshkosh, WI
Oshkosh, WI
Lifestyle
Door County Pulse

New Businesses 2022: Waterfront Dining Returns to Alpine Resort

The wistful setting of the Hof, the former restaurant at the Alpine Resort, offered diners a unique ambiance. To enter the waterfront location was to step back in time, somewhere between the 1930s and 1950s. It wasn’t a stretch to envision men and women lunching lakeside in casual elegance – wide-brimmed hats, flowing dresses, lots of linen on the men, that kind of thing.
EGG HARBOR, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Shopping for beef and venison with Primal Eats

(WFRV) – When it comes to shopping for meat, it’s important to know what to look for. The pros at Primal Eats walk Local 5 Live viewers through how to compare beef and venison and of course how to cook it. Primal Eats is located at 14109 County...
GILLETT, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Automotive shop to raise money for Oshkosh animal shelter May 20-21

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A auto service center in Oshkosh is helping out a local animal shelter during a weekend full of celebrations for a new location in Wisconsin. According to a release, the city recently saw the opening of a new Jiffy Lube Multicare service center on 1719 West 9th Avenue. Now the franchise wants to give back to the community.
OSHKOSH, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant#Wfrv#The Spring Plant Sale
wearegreenbay.com

Gerds/Review: ‘Cloak and Dagger’ scrappy in Oconto

OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – Everybody who lurks into Nick’s Café in North Africa in 1942 is suspicious. Secrets are everywhere about the mysterious monastery in the distance. Something’s up, though nobody is sure quite what, except that no one should be trusted. With that setup for...
OCONTO, WI
wearegreenbay.com

ThedaCare earns Award of Hope for 2021 organ donation performance

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A local hospital was recently recognized by the University of Wisconsin Organ and Tissue Donation (UW OTD) for its continued commitment to saving and improving lives through organ and tissue donation. ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Appleton shared Friday that it has earned the Award of Hope...
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Odor in building leads to evacuation of Bay View Middle School

HOWARD (WLUK) -- Bay View Middle School has been cleared for re-entry after it was evacuated for a strange odor Friday. The Howard-Suamico School District says around 11 a.m., two students reported experiencing nausea or feeling faint. The school nurse evaluated both students. The students were eventually released to their parents.
HOWARD, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Communities students prepare for BikeOsh 2022

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Students at Oshkosh North High School have been working alongside community partners for the 6th Annual BikeOsh event. BikeOsh is an annual Spring event that encourages more residents to get out and explore on their bicycles. Oshkosh Bike & Pedestrian Advisory Committee has been working for 10 years to create paths that connect community parks to make trails more accessible for bicyclists.
OSHKOSH, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
wearegreenbay.com

Titletown celebrates Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month through dance

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Titletown celebrated Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage month through dance, this week they featured a Hmong group. Ka Bao Yang is one of the dancers in Nkauj Nag Cua. She said, “Pop culture has recently become super big in our culture. More women and more men nowadays are becoming more Americanized and if you take a look at Hmong dancing back then it was all very very traditional but now you can see nowadays people definitely incorporated the American culture into it.”
ASHWAUBENON, WI
WISN

Cool Waters will be closed this summer

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Cool Waters Aquatic Park will not open this summer. According to its announcement Thursday, Milwaukee County Parks will reopen less than half of its pools and splash pads this summer. Cool Waters, the aquatic park in Greenfield Park in West Allis, did not make the...
WEST ALLIS, WI
B105

$45 ‘Monster Mary’ Is Worth A Wisconsin Road Trip

I'm packing up my bags and digging through the couch cushions for gas money for a road trip to try this Monster Mary. I recently saw it on one of my favorite new YouTube series, Explore Wisconsinbly With Mary Mack. This week, Mary tackled a huge bloody mary!. This 'Monster...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Manitowoc, Brown Co. to get living snow fence, how it works:

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Any mention of snow is off the table as summer approaches, but the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is making sure a living snow fence is added before we lose the too-short warm weather. But what is a snow fence? And how does it help drivers during the winter?
MANITOWOC, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

619 End Ct, Sheboygan, WI, USA

Excellent area ½ block from Grant School. Newer roof, windows, siding & trim. Outside is done. Inside upgraded elect, separate newer water heaters/separate newer furnaces. One water meter. 2 sheds, parking= 4+ cars, & room to build a garage. Shared driveway. Full basement with walkout. Ramp to lower included. Upper has 1 bdrm, 2nd is walkthru to bath, sunny kitchen & living room, large expandable attic, new vinyl plank floors throughout, & new HE furnace in unit. Includes stove/fridge. This apartment is small but super cute. Lower has been vacated. There are 2 bedrooms plus an extra (office, closet, den, pantry), large kitchen with lots of cabinets, includes stove/fridge, lots of room in the bright LR & DR. Previous rent in lower $680. Current upper lease ends September but tenant would be willing to break. With some elbow grease lower rents could be 800/700=1500 not a bad return for the price.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Bird e-scooters, expand to another Northeast Wisconsin city

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – In the current climate of high gas prices, an alternative mode of transportation is coming to another local city. Bird Scooters and Menasha have signed an agreement to bring the eco-friendly, electronic scooter to the city. You only need three things to access the E-Scooter...
MENASHA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

N.E. Wis. hospice provider raises $30K to help grieving residents

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A local hospice provider raised over $25,000 which will be put toward helping residents who are struggling to cope with a loss of a loved one. Unity, a leading hospice provider, that supports families in 13 counties throughout northeast Wisconsin, held its first-ever Luminary Walk on May 6.
DE PERE, WI
Fox11online.com

VIDEO: Bears visit front yard in Oconto County

(WLUK) -- Spring in Wisconsin means flowers in bloom, boats on the water -- and bears. Jim shared this photo of a bear and two cubs recorded by a doorbell camera in Mountain, in Oconto County. While bear sightings are common in that area, they have also become more frequent...
OCONTO COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy