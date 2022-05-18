Six plus six plus six added up to a happy day and a feisty flair by several course-conquering local linksters.

The Adams Men’s Golf Association hosted the three 6s format — 6 holes best ball, 6 holes alternate shot, 6 holes scramble — with a two-man format.

Brandon Lewis and Tommy Richmond branded the ball with 66 to capture the championship.

Rounding out the Championship Flight were: 2—Bob Reilly and Rich Reilly (68), 3—Tim Huff and Kyle Ppool (69), 4— Wendell Price and Benny Whitworth (70), 5—Steve Hughes and Mike Hughes (70.2), 6—Jim Beel and Jordan Boerio (71.2), 7—Byron Flora and Jerome Longacre (73).

A FLIGHT: 1—Aaron Gard and Marty Patzkowski (65), 1—Terry Trammel and Gene Herren (65), 3—Derek Griffin and Pat Morrison (66.7), 4—Ken Moore and Dave Williams (68.5), 5—Joe Bradley and Dan Maltby (70.5), 6—Kelley France and Yogi Lynch (71.5), 7—Matt Smith and Dustin Smith (77).

B FLIGHT: 1—Jim Meyer and Rick Martinez (68.2), 2—J.D. Paige and Dean Murphy (68), 3—Rich Maley and Danny White (69), 4—Ron Williams and Dink Holloway (72), 5—Devin Randall and Sam Kempka (73), 6—Anthony Schaper and Denton Randall (73.5), 7—John Whitworth and Mike Colaw (73.5), 8—Bill Estes and John McCollum (74), 9—Eric Hair and Trey Osborne (77.5).

Closest to the pin winners: Longacre (2), B. Whitworth, Gard.

Skins: Hughes/Hughes (2), Trammel/Herren, Ppool/Huff.

This article originally appeared on Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise: LOCAL GOLF: Lewis and Richmond combine to thrust past rest of field in AMGA action