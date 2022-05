(WKBN) – Four months after seeing the peak for COVID-19 cases, the state’s top doctor says Ohio is still, in his words, “doing well.”. “The virus is still out there circulating for sure, but Ohio’s case totals remain a fraction of what they were in January,” said Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, chief medical officer of the Ohio Department of Health.

