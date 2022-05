YUBA COUNTY (CBS13) – The latest on the Golden Fire burning in Yuba County: 9:20 p.m. All evacuation orders have been lifted for the wildfire, the U.S. Forest Service said. The forest service updated the acreage burned to 20 due to a more accurate mapping of the fire. Containment has been bumped up to 50%. Crews will be working through the night and into Saturday to gain more control over the fire. Moonshine road has reopened, however, the stretch of Highway 49 from Ridge Road and Marysville Road remains closed. 3:57 p.m. Highway 49 will remain closed from Ridge Road and Marysville Road overnight and into...

