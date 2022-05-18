Theater Notebook: Cygnet Theatre’s 19th season to include three women playwrights and two world premieres
delmartimes.net
3 days ago
Artistic director Sean Murray will take over the lead role in ‘A Christmas Carol’ after the retirement of Cygnet’s longtime Scrooge star Tom Stephenson. San Diego’s Cygnet Theatre announced its 19th season on Monday, a six-show lineup that will include three women playwrights, two world premieres and three...
Hello, North Park Music Fest! Goodbye, North Park Festival of the Arts!. After having its biggest annual event silenced by the COVID-19 pandemic, the nonprofit North Park Main Street is getting back to business in a big way this year. Make that, a big, smaller and dramatically different way. Founded...
It’s not quite summer, but the fest force is strong this San Diego weekend. Whether you lean toward music or film – how about both? – there’s something to attract you to the vibe. The GI Film Festival San Diego continues Friday and Saturday at the...
This is a continuing series of online activities to undertake on your computer or tablet, as well as local in-person events. • The La Jolla Community Center presents “American Mahjong Beginners” starting at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 19, at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. The weekly class will teach the basics of the tile matching game mahjong. $175 for Community Center members; $200 for non-members. A required 2022 Mahjong Card may be purchased online from the National Mahjong League. ljcommunitycenter.org/bridge-classes.
Founded by singer-bassist Sol Turpin (40 Oz to Freedom), a San Diego native, Safety Orange followed their raucous debut full-length Life as a Fish with the equally rollicking Troll Rock High, earning themselves sponsorship deals from action lifestyle companies such as Jagermeister, Aedik Clothing, and others. Their third full-length State of Where I Am, released on their own Wabasa Records label (Turpin’s middle name is Wabasa), was followed a single for “Better Now” that was featured on Spotify’s Reggae Summer Beach playlist and a December 2020 single for “Christmas With Friends.” Their newest single “Get Outta My Way” comes with a sleeve illustrated by Dead & Company gig poster artist Mark Sgarbossa. According to Turpin, “This is one of the last songs that Greg [Karlo] played some guitar on before he retired from the band during the covid lockdowns. Nate Lions is the new guitarist. This song is a rocker, I was channeling the Clash. Also, it’s a bit of a different topic than most of my other stuff lately. I usually try to be pretty happy and positive in life and my lyrics, but this one’s kinda more a ‘Fuck you, leave me alone’ style. We all have our days.”
Think of great explorers, and names such as Ferdinand Magellan or someone familiar to San Diegans, like Juan Rodriguez Cabrillo, probably come to mind. But, in this modern day, you can now add the name of Sergio Davi. Captain Davi doesn’t speak much English, but it was apparent on Friday...
The Friends of Oceanside Public Library opened Jane & Evie’s Bookstore to offer a storefront opportunity to purchase gently used books, DVDs and CDs, puzzles and a rotating inventory of other items, such as framed artwork. The store’s name honors both the late Jane Cheadle and Evie Magaña, Friends who devoted many years of service to the Library and the community.
Go Go Amigo, Liberty Station’s vibrant South-of-the-border inspired restaurant, is excited to announce that they have added Saturday and Sunday brunch to their list of offerings. The new menu unveiled on May 28 just in time for summer. Brunch will be available every weekend from 10AM to 2PM. Introducing...
Summer nights are here soon, and with a surge swirling around and pain at the pump peaking (hopefully), thousands of San Diegans are looking for options that don't involve indoor dining or bars, or tankfuls of gas for a road trip. The perfect solution may involve one of the past's...
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This year’s Escondido Street Festival will feature a new showcase of local artists. Museums & Arts Growing Escondido Culture presents its Bi-Annual Art in the Garden, a new feature of Escondido Street Festival, Sunday, May 22. Art in the Garden can be found at...
Next Monday, the long-running I Love Poke Festival returns to Bali Hai restaurant on Shelter Island. Restaurants from all over the county, including Market Bar Del Mar, Weapon Ramen, Waterbar, and Kairoa Brewing will serve interpretations of the popular seafood dish while a panel of judges crown a Poke Champion. Hodad’s, Supernatural Sandwiches, Pizza Kaiju, and others will serve up non-poke bites.
SAN DIEGO — A longtime fixture on Crystal Pier is set to close this month, and the owner tells CBS 8, she's being forced out. The Crystal Pier Bait & Tackle shop has been open since 2009. According to the owner, she's been given just two weeks to vacate...
SAN DIEGO — Machine Gun Kelly rocked a $30,000 manicure at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday. His 11-carat diamond manicure was created by a San Diego-based designer. "It's wild to be part of something like that. Up until the day of, we didn't really know if it was going to happen. He had rehearsals. She had an hour to get the nails on him in between the rehearsals and him hitting the red carpet," said Jillian Sassone, the founder of Marrow Fine Jewelry.
The Kiwanis Club of Ocean Beach will present the annual OB Kite Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at Robb Field, 2525 Bacon St., between the San Diego River and West Point Loma Boulevard. The free event will include prizes for best-decorated kites by age category,...
As warmer weather sets in for the summer, this is a fantastic time to explore the range of waterfront restaurants that San Diego has to offer. The reality is, we’re lucky enough to enjoy seaside dining year-round thanks to mild SoCal temperatures, and with more than 70 miles of ocean coastlines and a handful of harbors around town, it’s easy to find breathtaking views.
A Queen Anne cottage featured prominently in the 1986 film Top Gun has been freshly restored just in time for the May 24 release of Top Gun: Maverick. Only it’s not been revamped for someone to live in. Built in 1887, the Graves House is one of the oldest homes in the San Diego area, and it now has a new life as the High Pie at the Top Gun House, a dessert-driven eatery at Mission Pacific Hotel in Oceanside, California. It opens for the first time this weekend with chef Tara Lazar of F10 Hospitality (also behind Cheeky’s restaurant and the Alcazar hotel in Palm Springs, California) at the helm. What inspired the High Pie name is Lazar’s signature “high pie” dish: a fried fruit-filled hand pie topped with mascarpone ice cream.
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A meeting was held Thursday at the San Dieguito Union High School District to discuss the behavior of the former superintendent, Dr. Cheryl James Ward. A group of parents rallied outside before the meeting, to express their frustration over comments Ward made about Asian-American families in the district.
SAN DIEGO — The Mount Hope Community Garden was established in 2011 and was created to provide a place for people to grow their own vegetables. Since then it has also become a gathering place for the neighborhood. "It's the relationships over time, wonderful people come to garden and...
A futuristic car–a new form of wearable machine–is presently on display at the San Diego Automotive Museum in Balboa Park. The Nissan GT-R 2050 is a full-size prototype made at Nissan Design America, San Diego. It was designed by student intern Jaebum “JB” Choi to be an autonomous, human-connected vehicle of the far future!
Comments / 0