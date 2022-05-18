Theater Notebook: Cygnet Theatre’s 19th season to include three women playwrights and two world premieres

Founded by singer-bassist Sol Turpin (40 Oz to Freedom), a San Diego native, Safety Orange followed their raucous debut full-length Life as a Fish with the equally rollicking Troll Rock High, earning themselves sponsorship deals from action lifestyle companies such as Jagermeister, Aedik Clothing, and others. Their third full-length State of Where I Am, released on their own Wabasa Records label (Turpin’s middle name is Wabasa), was followed a single for “Better Now” that was featured on Spotify’s Reggae Summer Beach playlist and a December 2020 single for “Christmas With Friends.” Their newest single “Get Outta My Way” comes with a sleeve illustrated by Dead & Company gig poster artist Mark Sgarbossa. According to Turpin, “This is one of the last songs that Greg [Karlo] played some guitar on before he retired from the band during the covid lockdowns. Nate Lions is the new guitarist. This song is a rocker, I was channeling the Clash. Also, it’s a bit of a different topic than most of my other stuff lately. I usually try to be pretty happy and positive in life and my lyrics, but this one’s kinda more a ‘Fuck you, leave me alone’ style. We all have our days.”

