Conrad Thompson recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman on The Wrestling Inc. Daily about Ric Flair’s impending final match at Starrcast V. The popular podcast host is bringing back Starrcast during WWE SummerSlam weekend and as part of the festivities, he will be resurrecting Jim Crockett Promotions for one night only. This event will see the Nature Boy compete in his final match and some fans have expressed concern for Flair’s well-being due to his age and various surgeries over the years. Former WCW commentator Chris Cruise has been publicly against Ric Flair wrestling again and went as far as to request that the Maryland State Commission blocked it.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO