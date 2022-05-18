ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adair County, IA

Adair County Supervisors approve Budget Amendment & vacating of 305th Lane

kjan.com
 3 days ago

(Greenfield, Iowa) – The Adair County Board of Supervisors, Wednesday, held a public hearing on an amendment to the Fiscal Year 2022 Budget. Having heard or received no comments, the...

www.kjan.com

kjan.com

Rep. Axne Submits 15 Community Projects for Fiscal Year 2023 to House Appropriations Committee

(West Des Moines) – Iowa 3rd District Representative Cindy Axne, Thursday, announced funding requests for 15 community Projects in Iowa’s Third Congressional District she submitted to the House Appropriations Committee. On the list is a one-million-dollar request to construct a childcare center in Griswold. The proposed center will provide year-round child care, including full-time, drop-in, and before and after school care. The center, located south of the Griswold Elementary School, is designed with four childcare rooms to accommodate children ranging from six weeks to four years of age, including a separate area for before and after school care.
GRISWOLD, IA
kjan.com

Winners announced in Cass County Conservation Board’s 120-hour challenge.

(Lewis, Iowa) – The Cass County Conservation Board held a 120 Hours Outdoor Challenge all year long in 2021. The program ran from January 1, 2021 through Jan. 1, 2022. During that time frame, Cass County residents were encouraged to get out and explore the natural features the county has to offer, and more. People were encouraged everyone to explore Nature by hiking, birding, walking, but also through meditation or sitting in spots outside, because, they say, “Everything you do outside counts!” Studies that show the benefits to spending around 2-to 3-hours outside per week include lower stress levels, decreased blood pressure, and a boost to your mental health.
CASS COUNTY, IA
kjan.com

Atlantic City Council passes mowing ordinance

(Atlantic, Iowa) – The City Council in Atlantic, Wednesday, passed an Ordinance (#1018), amending the City Code of Ordinances to change how tall the grass must be by certain dates each month. City Clerk Barb Barrick explains the change was with regard to current Ordinance # 1016. Barrick said...
ATLANTIC, IA
kjan.com

Atlantic City Council discusses two projects for new housing

(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Atlantic City Council, Wednesday, received an update on one project to develop new housing, and acted on passing an engineering agreement for another. Marty Boose, with Boose Building Construction, LLC, of Atlantic, provided an update on his Redwood Subdivision project. Boose has been a carpenter...
ATLANTIC, IA
County
Adair County, IA
City
Adair, IA
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
City
Greenfield, IA
Greenfield, IA
Government
Adair County, IA
Government
kjan.com

Cass Co. Treasurer named President of Iowa State/County Treasurers Assoc.

(Moravia, Iowa) – Cass County (IA) Treasurer Tracey J Marshall reports she was last week in Moravia, she was sworn-in as President of the Iowa State County Treasurers Association, an affiliate of (ISAC) Iowa State Association of Counties. During the event, Treasurers from across the State were updated on Iowa legislation with the (DOT) Department of Transportation, (DOR) Department of Revenue, (IADA) Iowa Dealers Association, and the (ISCTA) Iowa State County Treasurers Association. Marshall says “There are many entities who partner with the county treasurer’s office so there is ongoing training needed. At this meeting classes were held on legislation updates to tax sales, cash and investments, and requirements for the Department of Revenue.”
CASS COUNTY, IA
kjan.com

Online information available for Lake Anita Water Quality Improvement Plan

Anita, Iowa – Iowans interested in the results of a DNR study to improve water quality in Lake Anita in Cass County can view a presentation on the Iowa DNR’s YouTube channel. Lake Anita is on the state’s list of impaired waters for high levels of algae. The current study, or DNR water quality improvement plan, shows how these problems are caused by too much phosphorus in the lake. The problems impact recreation on the lake and aquatic life.
ANITA, IA
kjan.com

Tornado-tossed Red Haw State Park partly reopens this morning

(Radio Iowa) – Portions of Red Haw State Park will reopen today (Friday), more than two months after a deadly tornado swept through Lucas County and the Chariton area, destroying much of the park’s infrastructure and foliage. Park manager Bonnie Friend says the March 5th twister killed a man who was camping at the park and storm damage to the park itself was significant. “We lost probably 75% of the campground as well as we lost all five docks, three shelters and the storage building,” Friend says. “So over this time since March 5th, we’ve had amazing progress.” The National Weather Service says the E-F-3 tornado that hit the park was on the ground more than 16 miles, with peak winds of 138 miles an hour.
LUCAS COUNTY, IA
kjan.com

Legislature updating security technology at Iowa Capitol Complex

(Radio Iowa) – A senate committee has voted to spend a million dollars to replace security cameras and enhance security in the Iowa Capitol Complex. Senator Janet Petersen of Des Moines says she’s grateful. “As many of you know, we have had a number of threats on this building,” Petersen says.A 23-year-old man was charged with vandalism in early 2020 after breaking into the Capitol on a Sunday morning. Surveillance camera footage showed he made it all he way onto the floor of the Iowa Senate.
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

Atlantic Area Chamber Ambassadors Celebrate with Atlantic Ag & Auto Carquest

(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Atlantic Chamber Ambassadors were hosted by Atlantic Ag & Auto Carquest on Wednesday, May 18th, 2022. The Ambassadors joined the business in celebrating the opening of the parts store located at 716 W 7th Street in Atlantic. The Chamber says Randy Eden has been in the parts & service industry for over 35 years and has always had a dream of “opening a parts store on the highway.”
ATLANTIC, IA
kjan.com

Fremont County man arrested after a pursuit in Montgomery County

(Emerson, Iowa) – A pursuit that began west of Red Oak Thursday night, ended near the Emerson Cemetery north of Emerson, and lead to the arrest of a man from Fremont County. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, 23-year-old Brandon Logan, of Sidney, was arrested around 8:45 p.m. Thursday. He faces numerous charges, including speed 25 miles per hour over the limit, and driving with a suspended, denied, or revoked license. Logan was also cited for speeding at 108 mph in a 55 mph zone, failure to carry financial liability, and failure to obey a traffic control device. His bond was set at $2,000.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
kjan.com

Deer enters no hunting zone – in the Carroll Rec Center

(Carroll, Iowa) – It’s bad enough when a deer runs out in front of your vehicle and causes damage, but one deer in northwest Iowa decided to visit the Carroll Recreation Center Tuesday evening. In surveillance video posted on the City of Carroll Facebook page, the wayward deer can be seen losing its footing as it was making its way through one corridor and ended up in another corridor. It got back up on its legs, and heading out the same way it came in.
CARROLL, IA
kjan.com

FCA Tour stops in Atlantic

(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Farm Credit Administration (FCA) finished-up a two-day Midwest Farm Tour swing though Minnesota and Iowa, Wednesday, with a stop at Lindeman Tractor, in Atlantic. FCA Board Chairman and CEO Glen Smith, from Atlantic, said the tour was meant to get the two busloads of several dozen FCA employees, out to meet the people they serve.
ATLANTIC, IA
News Break
Politics
kjan.com

Pott. County crash injures 3, Friday afternoon

(Council Bluffs, Iowa) – Authorities say alcohol is believed to have been a factor in a collision between a car and a van that took place at around 4:30-p.m. Friday in Pottawattamie County. The crash resulted in three people being transported to the hospital. The Iowa State Patrol reports...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
kjan.com

2 women hurt in Pott. County SUV crash Thu. afternoon

(Shelby, Iowa) – Two people in an SUV were injured Thursday afternoon, during a crash in Pottawattamie County. The Iowa State Patrol reports a 2011 Chevy Suburban driven by 57-year-old Eric Schiefelbein, of Johnston, was eastbound on Interstate 80 near Shelby, when the vehicle left the road and entered the south ditch. The accident happened at around 2:45-p.m.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
kjan.com

Charges pending in Cass County Injury accident

(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports charges and citations are currently pending in connection with an injury accident that occurred at around 5:06-p.m. on April 30th. The accident happened near the intersection of North Olive Street and Boston Road. Officials say a 2001 Ford Explorer...
CASS COUNTY, IA
kjan.com

Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s report for 5/19/22

(Council Bluffs, Iowa) – The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office, today (Thursday), said two inmates at the Pott. County Jail were served with warrants, Wednesday, and one person turned themselves-in. Authorities say 31-year-old inmate Dyllan Roger McClelland, of Council Bluffs, was presented with a warrant charging him with a pre-trial release violation on his original charges of Criminal Mischief in the 4th Degree, and Willful Injury resulting in bodily injury. He remains held in the jail on a $503 bond.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
kjan.com

Cass County Sheriff’s Office: 6 arrests from April 26 to May 16

(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office today (Thursday) released a report on arrests stemming from April 26th through May 16th. On May 16th: 33-year-old Steven Behlers, of Atlantic, was arrested on a Cass County Warrant for Theft in the 3rd Degree. Behlers was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held.
CASS COUNTY, IA
kjan.com

Minor injuries reported following an accident in Creston

(Creston, Iowa) – Officials with the Creston Police Department report the driver of a 2000 Buick Lucerne suffered suspected minor/non-incapacitating injuries during a single-vehicle accident that occurred at around 5:20-a.m., Saturday. 18-year-old Colby Wayne Burg, of Creston, was traveling south on Elm Street and was looking at his phone to check a music app, when he lost control of the car.
CRESTON, IA
kjan.com

Details emerge on how a 4-year-old Ankeny girl acquired a gun before fatally shooting herself

(Ankeny, Iowa) – An investigation being conducted into the death of a 4-year-old girl from Ankeny, shows the girl somehow got a-hold of a handgun and accidentally shot herself in the face. The girl was pronounced deceased at a local hospital. According to court documents, the incident happened when Savannah Holmes‘ father – who has currently not been charged – went to answer the door. The incident happened in a home on Northeast 5th Street near Delaware Avenue in Ankeny, at around 11:26-a.m., Monday. A caller to 9-1-1 said the father was performing CPR on the child, until police and Ankeny Medics arrived.
ANKENY, IA

