Adair County Supervisors approve Budget Amendment & vacating of 305th Lane

(Lewis, Iowa) – The Cass County Conservation Board held a 120 Hours Outdoor Challenge all year long in 2021. The program ran from January 1, 2021 through Jan. 1, 2022. During that time frame, Cass County residents were encouraged to get out and explore the natural features the county has to offer, and more. People were encouraged everyone to explore Nature by hiking, birding, walking, but also through meditation or sitting in spots outside, because, they say, “Everything you do outside counts!” Studies that show the benefits to spending around 2-to 3-hours outside per week include lower stress levels, decreased blood pressure, and a boost to your mental health.
