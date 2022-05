Light at the end of the $1.74 billion 635 East Project running through Dallas is beginning to be seen, officials said in a ceremony marking its upcoming halfway point. Representatives with the Texas Department of Transportation and Dallas officials on May 19 were among those gathered in a parking lot near the Skillman Street bridge crossing over I-635. Nearby was a new, temporary bridge set to open in late spring, which drivers will soon cross as the original bridge built in 1967 is demolished this summer.

