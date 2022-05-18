ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Nova Scotia community eagerly awaits the return of ferry service from Maine this week

Cover picture for the articleYarmouth, Nova Scotia Mayor Pam Moon has a deep personal attachment to the seaborne connections between her town and the state of Maine. "Actually, my grampy was mayor in the 50s and 60s, 70s. And, you know, the ferry services were coming over then, he brought the Blue Nose over the...

WCVB

Wednesday, May 25: Main Streets and Back Roads of York County, Maine

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Ted Reinstein is headed to York County, home to fascinating history, a long artistic tradition, spectacular natural beauty and of course, a diner! Ted stops by a one-time ski resort turned conservation area. In Sanford, he grabs a bite at the Third Alarm Diner, finds a hit with the Sanford Mainers baseball team, and catches up with a theater company in Saco. In Alfred, Ted explores the history of the area’s once-thriving Shaker community. And he wraps it all by sampling one of Maine’s famous Holy Donuts.
YORK COUNTY, ME
WMTW

Biddeford approves large housing project off Route 111

BIDDEFORD, Maine — The city of Biddeford is trying to put a dent in the current housing crunch. City Councilors just gave the green light for a massive new development project with more than 216-units. The proposed development includes nine buildings with 24 units in each building. The property...
BIDDEFORD, ME
NECN

Parts of Maine Could See Heat That Breaks Records Dating Back Over a Century

While much of Maine, especially on the coast, will stay temperate or cool this weekend, parts of southwestern Maine are expected to hit temperatures in the high 80s and 90s. Donny Dumont, a warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Gray, Maine, which also has parts of New Hampshire, including Concord, in its coverage area, believes on Saturday a record in that city dating back to the late 1800s might be broken, though the Sunday record might be more difficult to surpass there.
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

This Easy Maine Hike Features An Emerald Green Swimming Hole

Need to beat the summer heat? This beautiful emerald green swimming hole is just an easy hike away. Rattlesnake Pool and Flume in Stow, Maine has become a popular summer spot to cool off. The hike on the Stone House Property is easy, with only slight elevation changes. The trail is well traveled and marked, but hikers should choose appropriate footwear for the terrain. Rattlesnake Flume is the first destination you'll arrive at. The gorge is 15-feet deep, featuring a mix of shallow and deep pools, as well as a small waterfall. After, continue up the trail to Rattlesnake Pool. The pool is about 18-feet deep and a beautiful shade of emerald green. The water is breathtakingly cold, literally. After a dip in the pool, the trail continues up Blueberry Mountain. Near the summit the trail gets steep, but it's worth the extra effort. From the top, it's mountains as far as the eye can see. It would make for a beautiful fall foliage peeping location.
BANGOR, ME
bridgton.com

Thomas Pond neighbor wants resource protection removed

CASCO — One neighbor wishes to have the non-buildable lots he owns on Thomas Pond removed from the Resource Protection District (RPD) zone. In order for a zone change to occur, the matter would have to go to annual town meeting. More than 75 people showed up to the...
CASCO, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine group looking to convert old railroad tracks into trail

WESTBROOK, Maine — A Maine nonprofit is on a mission to bring more visitors to the state and encourage those already here to spend more time outdoors getting active. The Mountain Division Alliance has been around for about 30 years. Its vision is to create a continuous trail on or alongside mostly-dormant railroad tracks that run from Fryeburg to Portland. This project would connect communities with similar paths, like the Mountain Division Trail in Windham, which was created in the early 2000s.
WINDHAM, ME
94.3 WCYY

A ‘New’ Beachfront Tiki Bar Opening in Old Orchard Beach, Maine

For many returning visitors to Old Orchard Beach, it's difficult to believe that it has been more than a decade since the popular outdoor bar called the Krazy Klam closed permanently. "The Klam", as it came be known, was a hotspot for its quality fried food and nightly entertainment in the form of solo artists, bands, or DJs that featured karaoke. When it was torn down as part of the redevelopment of the area, many felt as though the loss of "The Klam" was like a portion of the soul of the downtown area being ripped away.
OLD ORCHARD BEACH, ME
townline.org

Up and down the Kennebec Valley: French-Canadians – Part 2

The story of French-Canadian immigrants in the Augusta and Waterville area, as presented by the writers cited, is partly a story of separateness and discrimination evolving into cooperation and mutual respect. * * * * * *. Steven Plocher’s on-line history says Québecois began to come to Waterville in the...
KENNEBEC COUNTY, ME
Seacoast Current

The New Hampshire Home So Extravagant That Even a Realtor Called It Their Dream Home

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Rarely do you think of a realtor as someone with a dream home of their own -- in fact, it's easy to assume that their "dream home" is the next one they can sell in order to keep food on the table for their family.
DOVER, NH
wabi.tv

‘Like catching a unicorn,’ Hampden man reels in rare fish

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - It’s like catching a unicorn. That’s how a Hampden man described his haul on a recent fishing expedition. Last Friday Michael Treworgy was fishing for Tarpon in Florida. After an unlucky start to the day - they were running low on bait. That’s around...
HAMPDEN, ME
Z107.3

Maine’s Town-Wide Yard Sales Scheduled So Far for 2022

This past weekend, Caribou held its town-wide yard sale. While this one missed my radar, don't worry if you missed it because there are plenty more town-wide yardsales planned in the months to come. Here are the town-wide, community yard sales we found to mark on your calendar for the...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Maine can't do much about a big dispute between its largest insurer and hospital

PORTLAND (BDN) -- A dispute between Maine’s dominant health insurer and hospital has exposed the state’s limitations in managing the relationship, with policymakers urging reconciliation while criticizing both parties in ways weighted toward their worldviews. MaineHealth announced in April it would pull its flagship hospital, Maine Medical Center...
PORTLAND, ME

