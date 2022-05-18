Grassley Backing Bill To Train, Equip Cops

Washington, D.C. — Legislation that aims to set up a grant program so police departments can get access to training and equipment will go before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee this week. That panel’s ranking...
Des Moines, Iowa — It appears Iowa legislators will return to the Capitol next week to make final decisions on the state budget. The Senate’s budget committee met in public and in private for seven hours Wednesday to pass ten budget bills. Republican Senator Tom Costello of Imogene is leading negotiations with House Republicans on the bill that will provide funding for the state’s human services and public health agencies.
Iowa’s representatives joined in bipartisan support to aid veterans and members of the armed forces in re-entering the workforce, as well as advancing breast cancer treatment technology for female veterans. Before the House goes on a two-week break, lawmakers also voted on legislation to allocate additional funds to respond to the baby formula shortage. Iowa […]
Statewide Iowa — A senate committee has voted to spend a million dollars to replace security cameras and enhance security in the Iowa Capitol Complex. Senator Janet Petersen of Des Moines says she’s grateful. A 23-year-old man was charged with vandalism in early 2020 after breaking into the...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A rural Iowa superintendent said he believes Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds (R) wanted school officials to push lawmakers to pass Senate File 2369, commonly referred to as the school voucher bill. The push happened in an April meeting between the Governor and about six other...
Statewide Iowa — The three candidates competing for the Iowa Democratic Party’s U.S. Senate nomination say college student debt is a problem, but during a debate Thursday night on Iowa PBS they disagreed about providing relief to borrowers. Mike Franken of Sioux City says wage stagnation and the...
Statewide Iowa — Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, a Republican from Marion, says the baby formula shortage in the US is due to a lack of foresight and action by the Democrat administration. The baby formula is regulated by the FDA and Hinson says that’s important to keep it safe,...
Statewide Iowa — Senators are scrapping a moratorium that would have prevented developers from seeking eminent domain authority to seize property for carbon pipelines before next February. The Iowa House attached the plan to a budget bill in March. Late Wednesday, Republicans on the Senate Appropriations Committee passed a...
WASHINGTON — The Libertarian candidate for Iowa governor said he's pausing his campaign after he was arrested in Washington, D.C. Rick Stewart said he was charged with trespassing during a staged "die-in" protest outside of the Drug Enforcement Agency headquarters. Stewart said he was protesting the denial of experimental...
Statewide Iowa — Senate Republicans are scaling back the amount of money they’re willing to set aside to hire four new judges and provide pay raises to judges and other employees in the Iowa court system. Republican Senator Julian Garrett of Indianola says it appears some of those...
Two Iowa health care workers fired for violating a federal law requiring them to be vaccinated against COVID-19 have been awarded jobless benefits due to a state law that ensures such workers can still collect unemployment. In one case, a judge noted that while the worker could have kept her...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The three candidates seeking the Democratic nomination in Iowa’s U.S. Senate race took part in a debate on Iowa Public Television Thursday evening. Candidates Abby Finkenauer (D - Cedar Rapids), Michael Franken (D - Sioux City), and Glenn Hurst (D – Minden) all answered...
Des Moines, Iowa — Senate Republicans have revived a plan to have the governor appoint the majority of those who serve on commissions that nominate candidates to be district court judges. Senator Todd Taylor, a Democrat from Cedar Rapids, says it gives the governor too much influence. The proposal...
The group recently launched its newest campaign, which is led by Bradley Knott and Pete D’Alessandro. Recently, Knott authored an article about their drive to get Iowa up to speed with other states that have legalized cannabis. “Cannabis reform is sweeping the country. From ruby red South Dakota and Montana to perpetually blue New York and New Jersey, majorities from across the political spectrum are voting for reform. In some states it’s a stronger medical program,” Knott wrote. “In other states voters have gone all in for both medical and recreational cannabis. In Iowa, we don’t have a choice. We don’t even have a voice.”
As more and more states start legalizing marijuana, it's becoming harder to keep big-rig truck drivers on the road. Why? Because it's illegal to smoke marijuana if you have a commercial vehicle driver's license or CDL—even if it's legal in your state to smoke OR you have a medical card.
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -So far, turnout is tracking normally here in Woodbury County, but Auditor Pat Gill says changes from the legislature may reduce the total number of voters in an upcoming primary on June 7. About 1,500 voters have turned in their ballots early so far, putting the county...
After speaking with students and staff at Hempstead High School on Thursday, Governor Kim Reynolds says brain health retreat rooms in the Dubuque Community School District are something she wants to see across the state. The brain health retreat rooms have been open since January – and have seen over 800 students visit the rooms. In December, Iowa’s department of education put out a report that found less than 30% of students felt emotionally safe at school. Since then Reynolds says the state has worked with counselors and mental health staff at schools to give them the tools they need.
Data: Brown School of Public Health; Map: Thomas Oide/AxiosVaccines could have prevented nearly 3,000 COVID-related deaths in Iowa between January 2021 and last month, according to a new analysis by Brown University's School of Public Health.The big picture: The analysis suggests that roughly half of the more than 641,000 deaths nationwide since 2021 could have been prevented, Axios' Tina Reed reports.How it works: Researchers crafted a model illustrating what could have happened if 100% of American adults were fully vaccinated and boosted once the shots became available.The study used real-world data from the CDC and the New York Times.Zoom in:...
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa pig farmers are raising a stink because they want to sell their products in a state that annually consumes 15% of all U.S. pork. The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a challenge to a California animal welfare law. It requires pork sold in the state to come from more spacious farms.
Governor Kristi Noem has the highest support among South Dakota Republicans for statewide office holders. That’s according to a new poll released by a research group housed in the School of American and Global Studies at South Dakota State University. Results from the survey of 1,200 respondents say Noem...
