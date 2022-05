Our spending reflects our community’s priorities. It is time for Onondaga County to prioritize our children’s mental health. Reading Monday’s story about the lack of mental health resources in Onondaga County (“A crisis leaves parents of mentally ill children on their own,” May 16, 2022), in combination with learning that the Buffalo mass shooter easily evaded laws meant to keep guns away from murderers, highlights the complete failure of our county’s mental health system as well as its devastating possible consequences. According to reports, the Buffalo shooter previously made a threat of murder-suicide and then spent hours in the ER before speaking to someone for 15 minutes and then being released. Here in Onondaga County, clinics and private practices cannot hire enough therapists. Desperate parents abandon their children at Syracuse hospitals because there are not enough pediatric inpatient beds available and months-long waiting lists if they go home.

ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO