Evacuation orders to lift for residents at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 18

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Teller County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) announced Wednesday that evacuation orders will be lifted at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 18 as firefighters work to contain the High Park Fire. The sheriff's office says only residents will be allowed to return home.

Residents must show a valid ID or proof of residency to enter the area.

Proof of residency includes, but not limited to:

Utility bills

Lease agreements

Mailing

