Baltimore, MD

Anne Arundel Man Charged With Striking, Killing Baltimore Woman While Drunk: Police

By David Cifarelli
 3 days ago

A man from Anne Arundel County, who was driving under the influence, has been charged with killing a Baltimore woman, authorities said.

Christopher Asher, 48, was charged for striking and killing Lizeth Guzman, 56, at the intersection of Davidsonville Road and Kings Retreat Road just after 10 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17, Anne Arundel County Police said.

Investigation revealed Asher was driving under the influence when he turned onto Kings Retreat Drive and hit Guzman, police said. Asher refused to stay at the scene of the collision and kept driving until he crashed into a nearby sign, police said.

Guzman was flown to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died. Asher sustained no injuries from the incident, police said.

Asher has since been charged with multiple charges related to the crash including negligent manslaughter, DUI and reckless driving.

