SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Court was be back in session at the Whaley House for the first time in 151 years. On Tuesday, May 17, 2022 the historic house revisited its roots as San Diego’s second courthouse back in 1868 to 1871. The event extended the current San Diego Superior Court to include the Whaley House as a location for official court business for one day. Judge Richard Whitney presided over four civil cases in a special session that was open to the public.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO