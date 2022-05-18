ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Questions surround future of former suspect in Brittanee Drexel case

By Katie Augustine
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Raymond Moody has been arrested and charged with the kidnapping, rape, and murder of Brittanee Drexel.

Drexel was 17 years old when she went missing from Myrtle Beach while on spring break in 2009.

Now that the FBI is confident they have apprehended the right man, some people are wondering about the future of a former suspect in the case, Timothy Taylor.

Taylor met with his attorneys Tuesday after Monday’s announcement by the FBI that Raymond Moody was arrested for murdering Brittanee Drexel.

Raymond Moody confessed, led officials to Brittanee Drexel’s body, deputies say

We are waiting to hear the outcome of the meeting and have requested a statement from The Law Offices of Adams and Bischoff as well as an interview with Joanne Taylor, Timothy’s mother.

Taylor was named a suspect by the FBI in 2016.

It’s important to note that Taylor was charged and sentenced for an unrelated armed robbery in 2011. Those were state charges.

Below is the timeline of events related to Taylor.

Timeline as it relates to Taylor:

2016

  • Taylor became involved in the Drexel investigation in August 2016 after a prison informant told law enforcement Taylor sexually assaulted and helped murder Drexel. The informant said Taylor threw her body into an alligator-infested swamp.
  • Taylor was arrested weeks later on an unrelated robbery charge. This time, he was being prosecuted federally for the 2011 robbery. His attorneys claimed he was immediately interrogated about the Drexel case, for which he was never charged.
  • In August , Taylor released a statement maintaining his innocence. Taylor’s mother also denied the accusations. Chad Drexel, Brittanee’s father, issued a statement saying he believed the allegations to be true.
  • In September , Chad Drexel created a petition asking a grand jury to weigh and either validate or discredit the supposed eyewitness claims. The petition called for Taylor and his father to be indicted for Brittanee Drexel’s murder if the grand jury deemed the claims to be truthful.
  • “We have no doubt Timothy Da’Shaun Taylor played a significant role in the abduction and murder of my daughter,” Drexel said.

2017

  • In January , one of Taylor’s attorneys, Mark Peper, was arrested after police said he was stopped on a highway while driving under the influence and possessing cocaine.
  • In November , Timothy D. Taylor was arrested when police said he violated the terms of bail after a robbery arrest by crossing county lines. Police would release more information about this arrest in 2018, claiming this was when Taylor failed a polygraph test when asked about Drexel’s disappearance.

2018

  • In March , federal prosecutors announced Taylor failed a polygraph test administered in 2017 regarding the Drexel case. According to the American Psychological Association, “Most psychologists and other scientists agree that there is little basis for the validity of polygraph tests.”
  • “Although the idea of a lie detector may be comforting,” it says, the most practical advice is to remain skeptical about any conclusion wrung from a polygraph.
  • Prosecutors urged a judge to sentence Taylor to up to 20 years in prison, under a plea deal in a robbery case. The defense team claimed federal prosecutors were only pursuing a lengthy prison sentence because of a lack of closure in the Drexel case.

2019

  • In February , an inmate who sent the initial letter claiming he saw Taylor and others rape and kill Drexel filed a lawsuit. Tequan Brown claimed the release of that information “inflames the individuals responsible for Drexel’s murder hatred for the plaintiff.” Brown claimed there was a $15,000 bounty on his head.
  • Investigators said in April that they continued to have a person of interest in the case, but no arrests.
  • In December , Taylor was released from prison and given three years probation.

It is unclear at this time what steps, if any, will be taken by Taylor and his attorneys.

We expect a statement to be made next week by the law office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Fox 46 Charlotte

