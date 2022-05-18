Paradise creates Hope Plaza to remember those lost in the Camp Fire

PARADISE, Calif. (KTXL) — Just over three years after the Camp Fire blazed through the city of Paradise, community members and donors broke ground on Tuesday for a memorial that will honor the 85 people who lost their lives during the fire.

Hope Plaza, a $1.5 million donor-funded project, will be located at Sky Way and Foster Road to serve as a place of remembrance to those who made the ultimate sacrifice while responding to California’s deadliest fire.

“Having a place to go, tell your story and reflect together is what our community is and who we are,” Paradise resident Joleen Livey said.

The fire, ignited by a faulty electrical transmission line, began on Nov. 8, 2018 and before it was 100% contained on Nov. 25, 2018 it had destroyed 95% of the structures that made up the town of Paradise. The fire killed 85 civilians and injured 12 civilians and five firefighters.

The fire burned over 153,000 acres.

The project is planned to be completed by November 2023.

