ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, PA

Alice F Foor obituary 1937~2022

By Staff Report
Franklin County Free Press
Franklin County Free Press
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Alice F Foor, 84, of Chambersburg, PA and formerly of Everett, PA, passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022 at her home. Born May 30, 1937 in Hopewell, she was a daughter of the late H. Ernest Ford...

fcfreepresspa.com

Comments / 0

Related
Franklin County Free Press

Lydia R Singley obituary 1927~2022

Lydia R Singley, age 94, of New Oxford, passed away Friday, May 20, 2022 at Crosskeys Brethren Home in New Oxford. She was born Sunday, June 5, 1927 in Capon Bridge, WV, the daughter of the late Boyd and Ethel (Mauzy) Rinehart. Lydia raised her children and assisted her husband...
NEW OXFORD, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Joyce Anne Maylone obituary

Joyce Anne Maylone, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Monday, May 16, 2022, at Wesley Pines Retirement Center in Lumberton, NC surrounded by her family. She was the loving and devoted wife of the late Gregory Steven Maylone, who passed away August 17, 2017. Joyce was born in St. Pauls, NC...
WAYNESBORO, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hopewell, PA
City
Chambersburg, PA
Chambersburg, PA
Obituaries
City
Dillsburg, PA
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Obituaries
City
Everett, PA
City
Parker, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Braden Lynn “Brady” Johns 1958~2022

Braden Lynn “Brady” Johns, 63, of Louisville, KY and formerly of Waynesboro, PA, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 1, 2022 following a brief illness. Born May 8, 1958 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Harry Hartman Johns, II and Elsie Pauline (Vanderau) Johns and Lois Johns of Waynesboro.
WAYNESBORO, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Fayetteville man critically injured

A Fayetteville man is in critical condition at Holy Spirit Hospital in Camp Hill today as a result of injuries suffered in a crash on Orchard Drive yesterday. George Horn, 65, was trapped inside his car after it crashed into a tree at about 3:15 p.m. Thursday. It took first responders 11 minutes to free him. Life Lion took him to Penn State Holy Spirit Hospital in Camp Hill.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Nathan George King obituary 1946~2022

Nathan George King, 75, of Greencastle passed away peacefully at his home on May 13, 2022 with his. Born December 28, 1946 in Fairmont West Virginia, he was a son of the late Freeman George and Thelma Margerite Stanley King. Nathan graduated from East Fairmont High School and worked as...
GREENCASTLE, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Flowers
Franklin County Free Press

John David Parmer 1952~2022

Mr. John David Parmer, 70, of Chambersburg, died Wednesday night, May 11, 2022, at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital. He was the husband of Mrs. Victoria Jean “Vicky” Cluck Parmer, his wife of 53 years. Born January 1, 1952, in Chambersburg, he was a son of the late John Daniel...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary
Franklin County Free Press

Scott E Courtney obituary 1953~2022

Scott E Courtney, 68, of Chambersburg, PA passed away May 9th, 2022 in his home. Born November 20, 1953 in Sacramento, CA he was the son of the late Henry C. and Beverly (Fondren) Courtney. Scott was employed as a mill operator and welder for Qualex Manufacturing. Scott was a...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Luminest Cuts Ribbon for Parkview Corner

After the momentous challenges brought about by Covid, Luminest Community Development was finally able to hold a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the opening and full occupancy for Parkview – a senior living community recently constructed in downtown Chambersburg! Parkview was completed in 2020 and finished initial lease up in 2021 amidst Covid.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Nancy Ann Ebersole obituary 1942~2022

Mrs. Nancy Ann Ebersole (Buchanan), 80, of Greencastle, PA, passed away Monday, May 9, 2022, in her home. Born January 15, 1942, in Greencastle, PA, she was the daughter of the late Daniel and Anna (Angle) Buchanan. She graduated from Greencastle High School with the class of 1960. She married...
GREENCASTLE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Franklin County Free Press

Dorothy Mae Cunningham 1937~2022

Dorothy Mae Cunningham, 84, of Greencastle, PA, passed away Monday, May 9, 2022. Born August 2, 1937 in Greencastle, PA she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Anna Catherine (Mills) Cunningham. Miss Cunningham was a lifelong resident of the Greencastle area. She was employed at the Waynesboro Shoe...
GREENCASTLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Clyde A Boyer obituary 1944~2022

Clyde A Boyer, age 77 of Arendtsville, passed away May 10, 2022 at home surrounded by his family. He was born September 6, 1944 in Biglerville, a son of the late Fred and Mary (Monn) Boyer. Clyde was widowed by his wife, Darlene C. (Ruble) Boyer. Clyde was a supervisor...
ARENDTSVILLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Franklin County Free Press

Chambersburg, PA
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
973K+
Views
ABOUT

Franklin County Free Press is your local independent online news source, free to read.

 https://fcfreepresspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy