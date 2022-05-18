ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Florida visitor wins $1 million prize from scratch-off ticket purchased at Gainesville grocery store

By Staff Report
ocala-news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA visitor to the Sunshine State recently claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game. According to the Florida Lottery, North...

www.ocala-news.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

Davie Man Claims Million Dollar Prize In Florida Lottery Scratch Off Game

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – A Davie man got lucky and won a million prize in a Florida Lottery scratch-off game. David Pearson, 39, won the big money from the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game. He chose to receive his winnings in a one-time lump-sum payment of $820,000.00. Pearson bought his winning ticket at a Speedway store, located at 2860 Davie Road. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling it. The $50 game, 500X THE CASH, has a top prize of $25 million, the largest offered on a Florida scratch-off game. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.   CBS4 is your official Florida Lottery station.
DAVIE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
City
Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, FL
Lifestyle
mainstreetdailynews.com

Drummond Community Bank acquired in $173M merger

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has announced its acquisition of Drummond Community Bank in a merger that is valued at $173.2 million. Based in Chiefland, Drummond Community Bank began in 1990 and operates 18 branches across North Florida. The bank has 200 employees and manages around $932 million in deposits.
CHIEFLAND, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Florida Lottery#Grocery
coastalbreezenews.com

Cedar Key for a Change of Pace

Clams in a garlic white wine butter sauce at “Steamers” in Cedar Key. Just writing about them makes my mouth water again. It was a long drive from Marco Island to this perfect example of an Old Florida city north of Tampa. We never touched I-75 and got to enjoy many quiet country roads in the Sunshine State. We drove through endless groves of oranges our state is so well known for. We enjoyed the magnificent Ocala horse country with little or no traffic and even a Greek Orthodox Monastery in the middle of nowhere that seemed to have been transported from a Greek island. The last twenty miles of a straight road bordered by scrub brush and mangroves led to the Florida Coast and America’s clam capital: Cedar Key, the second oldest city in Florida after St. Augustine, the oldest city in the United States.
CEDAR KEY, FL
WCJB

North-Central Florida based bank gets bought out

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - A longtime bank headquartered in north-central Florida is being taken over. Drummond Community Bank, headquartered in Chiefland, is being acquired by Seacoast Banking Corporation. Executives Luther and Gray Drummond will remain with the new company. No word what will happen to employees of the 18 Drummond...
CHIEFLAND, FL
thejaxsonmag.com

Jacksonville's oldest operating barbecue joints

An open pit barbecue for the 1953 opening of the Mathews Bridge. (Courtesy of the State Archives of Florida) While regional styles have evolved over time, barbecue is a local cooking method and style of food that predates the City of Jacksonville by centuries. The origins of American barbecue can be traced to the Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor, which stretches along the Eastern coastline from North Florida to North Carolina.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Publix
ocala-news.com

Squirrel Visiting Back Porch In Belleview

This squirrel decided to climb on a back porch screen in Belleview to say good morning. Thanks to Kathleen Coyne for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
BELLEVIEW, FL
ocala-news.com

Former Ocala Police Chief among five inductees for 2022 Florida Law Enforcement Officers’ Hall of Fame

On Saturday morning, five former law enforcement officers from throughout Florida, including a former Ocala Police Chief, were inducted into the Florida Law Enforcement Officers’ Hall of Fame. The inductees were first nominated by the Florida Sheriff’s Association, Florida Police Chiefs Association, Police Benevolent Association, Fraternal Order of Police,...
OCALA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy