California gas prices hit another record high. When will they go down?

By Amy Graff
 3 days ago
Gas prices in California soared past $6 a gallon for the first time ever, AAA said. When will the price at the pump go...

Comments

3d ago

This is the democratic demons plan, destroying America California is the test run, democratic control for 20 years and it’s the land of the rich and those who cut their grass, clean their houses, cook, and serve them as the royalty they are, along with the politicians who make the laws

Reply(7)
28
Steven Martinez
3d ago

Of coarse it did! As long as Obiden chokes off all our oil drilling we will pay the price, literally. Voting and fraud have consequences.

Reply
14
Jill Brandt
3d ago

They are doing absolutely nothing to stave off the ever increasing prices. No solution, there isn't a politician in CA smart enough to make a difference...you get what you vote for.

Reply(7)
13
