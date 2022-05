POCATELLO — Blue Cross of Idaho marked the grand opening of its new Pocatello office on Wednesday to replace its former location downtown that the health care company says it had outgrown after several years. The new office at 852 W. Quinn Road in Pocatello is a full-service location and is one of six Blue Cross of Idaho offices in the state. Elsje Johnson, business development executive with Blue Cross...

POCATELLO, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO