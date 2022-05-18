ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League: Championship Sunday schedule, start times, title, top four and relegation scenarios

By Roger Gonzalez
CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a congested, hectic and unforgiving schedule, it's all come down to this -- Championship Sunday in the Premier League. All 20 teams will be in action as 10 games kickoff at the same time with so much still to be decided. The title will be won by either Manchester City...

The Independent

Premier League: 5 memorable final-day title battles

Manchester City head into Sunday’s home clash with Aston Villa knowing there will be nothing Liverpool can do to deny them a second successive Premier League title if they win.The Reds, who entertain Wolves, will kick off a single point adrift of Pep Guardiola’s men and poised to take full advantage of any slip-up on what they hope will be a dramatic final day at the end of an intensely hard-fought race for glory.Here we look to other Premier League campaigns in which the fight for the silverware went right down to the wire.Blackburn Rovers-Manchester United, 1994-95🗓️ #OnThisDay: 14/05/95👑 Blackburn...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Premier League Final Day: What's still to play for?

Champions: Title-chasing Man City and Liverpool will start the final day separated by a single point. Third place: Chelsea still need a point to mathematically secure third place although it would require an unprecedented swing on goal difference for Tottenham to leapfrog Thomas Tuchel's side. Champions League qualification: Tottenham effectively...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Ten Hag to be present at Crystal Palace game

New Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag will be in the stands for the club’s final game of the season at Crystal Palace on Sunday. The Dutchman, 52, has purposely kept away from Manchester this week to allow Ralf Rangnick space to prepare his team. However, he has been...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Fans invade pitch as Everton secure Premier League survival

Everton fans invaded the pitch after their 3-2 win against Crystal Palace on Thursday night, which secured their Premier League survival. The Toffees have avoided the drop ahead of their final game, thanks to an incredible second-half comeback.Goals from Jean-Philippe Mateta and Jordan Ayew put Palace 2-0 up at the break, before Michael Keane, Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin fired back.The atmosphere at Goodison Park was electric at the final whistle, as Everton fans celebrated Premier League survival and one of the greatest comebacks in the competition's history.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Rangers star James Tavernier ‘devastated’ after Europa League final lossUS Soccer reaches equal pay agreement for men's and women's teamsJurgen Klopp likens strength of Liverpool squad to having ‘Ferraris in the garage’
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Transfer rumours: Pogba, Mbappe, Jorginho, Depay, Dybala, Lenglet, Dest

Paul Pogba agreed personal terms with Manchester City but turned down a move from Manchester United because the 29-year-old France midfielder, who is out of contract this summer, was concerned about a backlash from United supporters. (Times - subscription required) Pogba remains a target for his former side Juventus, who...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Premier League finale: title, Europe, relegation all in play

For the first time in Premier League history, the title, qualification for both the Champions League and the lower-ranked European competitions, and a relegation spot will all be decided on the final day of the season. Here’s a look at what’s at stake going into Sunday:. TITLE RACE.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Arsenal v Everton: match preview

A week ago, this had threatened to be a knife-edge affair for both teams. The reality will be very different unless Arsenal learn Norwich are doing them an almighty favour against Tottenham; they need to do their bit just in case but it may be hard for Mikel Arteta’s players to lift themselves after letting the initiative slip in their battle for fourth. Everton, on the other hand, have achieved their modest goal of staying up: perhaps they will be minded to cruise, or maybe Frank Lampard will urge them to show they can compete with the bigger boys next season. Nick Ames.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Aston Villa 1-1 Burnley - Jackson reaction

Burnley caretaker boss Mike Jackson, speaking to BBC Sport: "It’s not mission accomplished. The least we wanted was a point. We’re a little disappointed not to get the three. Everything I’ve seen tonight is what this group does. They’ve had to dig in, they’ve had to work. We’ll need it again on Sunday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Premier League talking points ahead of final-day drama

Manchester City and Liverpool will battle to be crowned Premier League champions on Sunday, while either Burnley or Leeds will be relegated.Moreover, authorities will hope there is no continuation of the violent pitch invasions which are blighting English football.Here, the PA news agency picks out five of the main talking points going into the final day of the top-flight season.Title tussleA fascinating two-horse race is poised for a thrilling climax. Manchester City are in pole position ahead of hosting Aston Villa – a point better off than quadruple-chasing Liverpool, who welcome Wolves to Anfield. There are also plenty of intriguing...
