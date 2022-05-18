Premier League: Championship Sunday schedule, start times, title, top four and relegation scenarios

A week ago, this had threatened to be a knife-edge affair for both teams. The reality will be very different unless Arsenal learn Norwich are doing them an almighty favour against Tottenham; they need to do their bit just in case but it may be hard for Mikel Arteta’s players to lift themselves after letting the initiative slip in their battle for fourth. Everton, on the other hand, have achieved their modest goal of staying up: perhaps they will be minded to cruise, or maybe Frank Lampard will urge them to show they can compete with the bigger boys next season. Nick Ames.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO