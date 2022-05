COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police were on the scene early Thursday morning after a vehicle crashed into one of the windows of a store on Garners Ferry Road. The incident occurred around 9 a.m. at "It's Fashion Metro" in Landmark Square on Garners Ferry Road. Columbia Police said the driver wasn't injured in the crash and, while the store was open, employees weren't at the front when the crash happened.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO