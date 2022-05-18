Belmar council authorizes EMS shared service agreement

BELMAR — The mayor and borough council on Tuesday night approved Resolution 2022-90, authorizing the borough to enter a shared service agreement with Sea Girt, Manasquan and Lake Como for “the provision of basic life support emergency services.”

Essentially, the four boroughs would finance Belmar’s Emergency Medical Services [EMS] division, and Belmar would act as the first responding entity to most first aid calls within each town.

According to borough officials, Manasquan and Belmar would fund $35,000 each, while Lake Como and Sea Girt would fund $15,000 each, totaling $100,000 to Belmar’s EMS department.

“What we have before us is a put together shared service agreement that has been under attorney review by four different attorneys, that has been put through the ringer through these committee meetings, and what we have is a very solid emergency medical services plan,” said Belmar Fire Marshal Ryan Dullea, who helped spearhead the agreement. “The plan is going to be utilizing our existing infrastructure with our EMS, [and] our employees within our apparatus.”

Mr. Dullea explained that under this agreement, which town officials expect to be authorized by the other aforementioned boroughs in the near future, Belmar EMS would make a shift from part time employment to full time.

According to Mr. Dullea, discussions of the shared service agreement started in February of 2021, which consisted of police chiefs, borough administrators and public safety officials from neighboring municipalities.

“Looking at the current trends and what we were faced with, we started planning with multiple municipalities within the southern Monmouth County area with the goal to provide a reliable service, as well as provide a cost-effective method and provide the residents with one of the best EMS programs on the Shore,” he said. “We took an analysis of all the data; current trends; what’s facing our communities, and we’ve put those ideas together to come up with an operational plan.”

