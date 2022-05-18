Belmar sends donated medical supplies to Ukraine

BELMAR — After weeks of collecting donations, Belmar residents Rocco and Anna Cavaluzzi have sent almost 40 packages of medical supplies to Ukraine, along with help from the borough and the Belmar Library.

In April, Mr. and Ms. Cavaluzzi decided they would collect a variety of medical items for Ukrainian soldiers and citizens in need. According to Mr. Cavaluzzi, it was his wife’s idea to collect the supplies initially, partly because she is from Poland, a neighboring country of Ukraine.

Mr. Cavaluzzi said that the Ukrainian American Cultural Association [UACA] was seeking medical supplies rather than food and clothes, more specifically, they were seeking items that could be used to treat combat injuries. These include tourniquets, blood-clotting gauze, bandages and more.

Eventually, word got out about the collection and the borough promoted it on social media. Additionally, The Belmar Library held a series of drives to help collect and organize the donated supplies. Many flyers were also printed and distributed throughout Belmar and Lake Como informing residents of the drive.

After collecting nearly 40 packages, about 1,500 items, the Cavaluzzis sent them to the UACA, from where they were flown overseas to Poland. From Poland, the supplies will be trucked to Ukraine to be sorted and distributed. Mr. Cavaluzzi added that there are still a few more boxes of supplies to be sent.

The Cavaluzzis thanked dozens of local businesses for their effort in a statement, which included; Marybeth Boorom of Current Rehab in Belmar who posted on social media and placed a collection box in their lobby; Peter Mercatanti of PJ’s Carwash for his generous donation; Staples Office Supply of Wall and Ocean for donating several hundred copies of the flyer; Home Depot and Walmart of Neptune for donating much needed packing materials and the local businesses that posted a copy of the flyer at their establishments.

The statement also thanked Belmar Mayor Mark Walsifer, Municipal Clerk April Claudio, Lake Como Mayor Kevin Higgins, Councilwoman Hawley Scull, Monsignor Arnister of Saint Rose Church, William Young, President of the Belmar Library Board of Trustees and the Belmar Library staff.

Mr. Cavaluzzi added that neither he nor his wife were previously involved with charitable organizations, but said the collection drive was “the right thing to do.”

“It was the effort of a lot of people, and it was very successful I think,” Mr. Cavaluzzi said. “If we can save even one life with it, I think it was worth-while.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star —on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Belmar stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star —on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition .

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star , get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.