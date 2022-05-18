ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Landover, MD

Suspect Caught In Virginia For 2021 Murder Of Her Boyfriend

By Site Coordinator
Bay Net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANDOVER, Md. – The suspect wanted in connection with a 2021 domestic-related murder in Riverdale is in custody. The suspect is 23-year-old Norma Rivas-Villacorta of Riverdale. She’s charged with the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Kayshaun Daly of Riverdale. On May 22, 2021, at approximately 1:00 pm, officers...

thebaynet.com

Comments / 3

Related
Bay Net

Man Facing Attempted Murder Charges Following Calvert County Shooting

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Maryland State Police on Thursday arrested a man wanted in connection with a shooting earlier this month in Calvert County. The suspect, Adam Joseph Holland, 20, of Prince Frederick, Maryland, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, knowingly altering a firearm identification, using firearm in the commission of a violent crime, illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of a handgun, illegal possession of a loaded handgun, obstruction and hindering and altering physical evidence from a crime.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

Man Found Guilty of Killing North Potomac Teen ‘Over Nothing': Officials

A Maryland man was found guilty of fatally shooting a high school senior during a random encounter last year, the Howard County State’s Attorney’s Office said Thursday. Simeon Mbuyu Mukuna, an 18-year-old student at Richard Montgomery High School, was shot and killed Feb. 6, 2021, by Shawndel Weems, 23, of Columbia, authorities said.
COLUMBIA, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Landover, MD
State
Virginia State
Landover, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Riverdale Park, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Bay Net

Replica Firearm Recovered At Thomas Stone High School

WALDORF, Md. – On May 20 at 8:53 a.m., school administrators at Thomas Stone High School were made aware that a student was possibly in possession of what appeared to be a handgun. The school resource officer located the student and found a replica 9mm airsoft gun, which resembles...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Virginia father and son arrested after dog found severely injured

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - A father and son from Northern Virginia have been charged with animal cruelty after their dog was found to be suffering several serious injuries, according to animal services officials. The Loudoun County Animal Services (LCAS) Humane Law Enforcement announced Friday that after an investigation Quentin Fischer,...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
alextimes.com

Shooting in Potomac Yard leaves one dead

A shooting at a Potomac Yard Exxon located at 2320 Richmond Highway in Alexandria on May 13 left one person dead and one seriously injured, according to an Alexandria Police Department release. The incident, which occurred just before 3 p.m., allegedly began as an attempted car-jacking involving five people, according...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Extradition#Prince George#Violent Crime
mocoshow.com

Detectives Investigate Residential Burglary; Surveillance Video of Suspects Released

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Investigative Section are investigating a residential burglary that occurred in the 6000 block of Loganwood Drive in Bethesda. Detectives have released surveillance video of the suspects and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying them. On Saturday, April 23, 2022, at approximately 8:10 a.m., 2nd District officers responded to the above location for the report of a burglary that just occurred.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Victim robbed at gunpoint in downtown Bethesda; police searching for suspect

BETHESDA, Md. - Police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing someone at gunpoint in Bethesda, Maryland, according to police. Montgomery County Police said the incident happened on May 11 around 10:46 p.m. in the 4800 block of Hampden Lane. Police said that the victim was waiting to enter a parking garage at the address when a white four-door car pulled up next to her. Police said the suspect approached the victim from behind with a gun and demanded the victim’s purse.
BETHESDA, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Royals
Bay Net

Lexington Park Man Arrested For Distribution Of Narcotics

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On May 19, 2022, detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Division, with assistance from Sheriff’s Office K-9 and the Vice Narcotics Support Team, executed a search and seizure warrant on Michael Dale Wood, age 56 of Lexington Park. Michael...
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
fox5dc.com

Authorities warn about rising jury duty scams in Virginia

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - Authorities in one Virginia county are warning residents about a rise in jury duty related scams targeting victims' bank accounts. The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office and Office of the Clerk of the Circuit Court released a warning Thursday that said several county residents have reported receiving jury duty scam calls this week.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
CBS Baltimore

Employee Shot At Owings Mills Pizza Shop

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An employee was shot Friday afternoon at a pizza shop located in a shopping center in Owings Mills, police said. Officers responded at 3 p.m. to Vocelli’s Pizza shop on the 9600 block of Reisterstown Road for a reported shooting. There, they found the victim shot at least once. The person was hospitalized, police said, but their condition is unknown. Beatrice Gallop said her brother, Donald, was the employee shot. She told WJZ he is recovering in the hospital and is expected to be okay. “I couldn’t believe it, that’s it, no body is prepared for a situation like this,” she said. “I’m grateful I didn’t hear anything about him getting killed.” Employees said Donald is a driver for the shop, and that he was inside working when he got into a fight with a cook. At some point, employees say gunfire erupted and Donald was shot. At this time no arrests have been made, and police said an investigation is ongoing. Beatrice Gallop said she’s just happy to have her brother alive. “I’m grateful to god for a miracle, that’s all I can say,” she said.    
OWINGS MILLS, MD
Bay Net

Police Bust Drug Distribution Network In Great Mills And Leonardtown

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On May 20, 2022, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Division, with assistance from the Patrol Division, Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit, the Emergency Services Teams from the St. Mary’s County and Charles County Sheriff’s Offices, executed search and seizure warrants on members of a drug distribution network.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
fox5dc.com

Inmate death at Alexandria Adult Detention Center under investigation

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A federal inmate from Fairfax County died in police custody Wednesday morning and now authorities are searching for answers. The Alexandria Sheriff’s Office and the Alexandria Police Department are investigating the in-custody death of Anthony Moaf, 25, at the William G. Truesdale Adult Detention Center. Authorities...
ALEXANDRIA, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy