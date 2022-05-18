Dale Earnhardt Jr. To Release Children’s Book, ‘Buster’s Trip to Victory Lane’

Dale Earnhardt Jr. can now add “children’s book author” to his resume.

In addition to his recent High Rock Vodka endeavor, he’s taking a bit of a different route with a just-announced children’s book called Buster’s Trip to Victory Lane:

“I’ve got a children’s book coming out! Click link in bio to pre-order Buster’s Trip to Victory Lane.”

You can pre order the book now, which is about Buster, a rescued race car trying to make it to the finish line despite a slew of different challenges.

Jr. really is a jack of all trades, with his aforementioned vodka brand already out, and now this new book. Something for the parents and the kids… ya gotta love it.

Though he didn’t say much else in the way of further details or a formal release date, if you have a little one in your life, this sounds like a great new addition to the bedtime story rotation:

