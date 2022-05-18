Performers were ‘singin’ in the rain’ at Belmar’s first Porch Fest

BELMAR — Neither residents nor performers minded the rain during Belmar’s first Porch Fest on Saturday, a town-wide festival in which musicians performed on residents’ porches around the neighborhood.

From 1-7 p.m. around 40 musicians and bands from across Monmouth County came to Belmar to perform original songs and covers for free for the people of Belmar. Hosts openly welcomed strangers into their yards to spectate the numerous performances.

The festival also went hand in hand with Belmar’s town-wide yard sale, and both residents and vendors took advantage of the large crowds.

According to organizer and musician Jonny Kumfort, the event had a rain date of Sunday, May 15, but the musicians and hosts were “gung-ho” about keeping the event on Saturday, despite the afternoon downpour.

“Despite the weather, I think it went great,” Mr. Kumfort told The Coast Star. “Everyone was super excited to finally get [Porch Fest] going in Belmar, you know, it was our first time… It could’ve been way worse, but the homeowners were prepared with tents, and people didn’t let the weather get them down.”

The event was set into three waves over six hours, and each host had at least 2-3 hour-and-a-half long performances. Some residences even had nearly 40 spectators.

While the rain began coming down hard during the second wave, most music-loving Belmar residents adapted. Pop-up tents were brought out, some spectators were invited inside the hosts’ homes and some people even parked their cars outside the houses and listened to the music with their windows down.

Some of the performances were local-favorites like Pat Roddy, Kid Moe and Mr. Kumfort’s own band the E Boro Bandits.

Another musician performing was Cranston Dean from Atlantic Highlands, whose music is reminiscent of the likes of Bruce Springsteen.

Mr. Dean performed a series of acoustic covers featuring songs by The Grateful Dead and Tom Petty, as well as some original pieces.

“We had a great time,” Mr. Dean said. “All things considered, for the start of the summer this was a great event and I hope to do it next year… It’s raining, but sunshine is a state-of-mind.”

Mr. Dean also thanked his hosts; Christine and Jim Whitehead, who hosted the performances at their home on Eighth Avenue.

Ms. Whitehead said that she was grateful for the event, but not only because of the delightful music.

“When you’re an older adult, it’s harder to meet new people… and especially during COVID everything was shut down to some degree,” she told The Coast Star. “This gave us an opportunity to meet neighbors and new people we probably never would have met.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star —on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Belmar stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star —on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition .

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star , get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.