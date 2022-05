The 2022 NFL Draft is nearly a month old already, and perspective on the New England Patriots‘ performance hasn’t changed much. Those concerns grew louder on Monday when Matt Patricia told reporters that first-rounder Cole Strange, widely viewed as a third- or fourth-round pick during the pre-draft process, “has a long way to go” in his development, seemingly hinting that the Chattanooga product might not be ready to start as a rookie.

FOXBOROUGH, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO