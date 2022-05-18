ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi Comic Con 2022 returns to Trade Mart

By Erika Bibbs
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B2c7W_0fiHGqYd00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Mississippi Comic Con will return to the Mississippi Trade Mart on June 25-26 for another weekend of  celebrities, gaming, and fun.

This year, Comic Con will be joined by a full anime convention that features eight voice actors from the My Hero Academia anime series.

The star-studded lineup includes Christina Ricci (The Addams Family, Casper, Sleepy Hollow, Monster, Yellowjackets), Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom from the Harry Potter series), Amy Jo Johnson and David Yost (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), Kane and Booker T (World Wrestling Entertainment), Tara Strong (Batman, My Little Pony, The Powerpuff Girls), and Kevin Conroy (Batman in Batman: The Animated Series). Also featured is a My Hero Academia reunion, with eight voice actors from the most popular anime series in the world.

Dinosaurs Around the World coming to Mississippi Aquarium

In-show events include Q&As with celebrities, panels presented by professional cosplayers and comic artists, costume and video game contests, board gaming, and photo ops. Vendors and artists from across the country will attend and sell their wares. Fan groups—many of whom will be appearing for charity—will exhibit setups from fandoms such as Star Wars and Star Trek.

Other exhibits include a replica Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles van and a replica Jurassic Park Jeep, vehicles from Star Wars and My Hero Academia, the dinosaur from the Museum of Natural Science, an old school arcade with arcade and pinball machines provided by Dirty South Pinball, and free gaming provided by Vans CCG.

Advance tickets are available from VXV Events’ exclusive ticket provider, Tixr, for $30 per day or $50 for the weekend, or at the door the day of the show for $40 per day or $60 for the weekend.

Kids ten and under attend free with paid adult admission.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Wisconsin man reunited with missing dentures

FLORENCE, Miss. (WJTV) – There’s been a special delivery to a Wisconsin man thanks to a Mississippi couple’s discovery in Alabama. The Denture Adventure is officially over as owner Randy Williams was reunited with his smile again on Friday, May 19 after losing them while vacationing in Gulf Shores. Aaron and Blaire Welborn found the […]
WISCONSIN STATE
Magnolia State Live

Best deviled eggs in Mississippi? These two chefs have lock on competition.

Whether you like your deviled eggs studded with bits of crisp bacon or gussied up with truffles, Mississippi has a lock on the southern picnic staple competition. The Mississippi Egg Marketing Board and the Mississippi Hospitality & Restaurant Association are pleased to announce the winners of the 2022 Mississippi Best Deviled Egg competition. Tying for the honor are “Truffle Deviled Eggs,” the creation of Chef Nic Swogger with City Grocery, and “Deviled Eggs,” a staple on the menu at Table 100 in Flowood.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Entertainment
City
Star, MS
actionnews5.com

‘Buddy’s Law’ signed into law by Mississippi governor

JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - A new Mississippi law is strengthening animal rights advocates’ fight against animal cruelty in the Magnolia State. “Buddy’s Law,” or Amendment no. 1 of HB 1065, was signed into law by Governor Tate Reeves Thursday afternoon, which would require mandatory counseling sessions for both adults and juveniles who intentionally inflict harm on domestic animals.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WKRG News 5

Mississippi receives $250K in Ford Motor Company settlement

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, May 18, Attorney General Lynn Fitch (R-Miss.) announced a 41-state settlement with Ford Motor Company. According to several claims, Ford falsely advertised the real-world fuel economy of 2013-2014 C-Max hybrids and the payload capacity of model year 2011–2014 Super Duty pickup trucks. Mississippi will receive $252,066.74 from the settlement. […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Jo Johnson
Person
Kevin Conroy
Person
Christina Ricci
Person
David Yost
Person
Tara Strong
WAPT

Petition surfaces to rename major Mississippi lake

BRANDON, Miss. — A petition has surfaced calling for the rebranding of Mississippi's largest manmade lake. The petition focuses on having the Ross Barnett Reservoir's name changed to the name of an outdoors journalist. The Ross Barnett Reservoir was completed in 1963 and named by the reservoir board of...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV.com

Focused on Mississippi: Fireflies

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – We have great natural light shows in Mississippi, like the full moon. We missed the lunar eclipse on Sunday, May 15 because of another natural light show. We have a lot here, like thunderstorms. The light show this story is about isn’t on that grand of a scale, but it’s just as spectacular to me because of its rarity.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harry Potter Series#Mississippi Comic Con#Q A
ourmshome.com

Charlie’s U-Pik Summer Season Starting Soon

Charlie’s U-Pik is part of many people’s summer traditions. The farm started in the ’90s when Mr. Charlie planted too many tomato plants and advertised in the paper for people to come pick them. There are two locations of the U-Pik farms, one in Lucedale (the original) and a second location in Wiggins. Lucedale is a 100-acre farm and serves the Leakesville, Meridian, and Mobile, Alabama area. The Wiggins farm is 50 acres and serves the Mississippi Gulf Coast, Hattiesburg, and Louisiana.
WJTV 12

Spike in Mississippi gas prices leave neighbors concerned

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Gas prices in Mississippi are starting off from $3.99 all the way up to an average of $4.18 a gallon, according to GasBuddy. Many neighbors are reconsidering their summer and Memorial Day traveling plans because of the recent spike in prices. In 2021, the average price for a gallon of gas […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
nddist.com

Milwaukee Tool Begins Construction of Mississippi Facility

GRENADA, Miss. – Milwaukee Tool on Thursday announced the start of construction on its newest facility in Mississippi. Located in Grenada County, Milwaukee's latest expansion will accommodate the company’s growing power tool accessories and power tool business, and will also serve as a centralized repair facility. The new location will create more than 800 new jobs, and is planned to open in mid-2023.
GRENADA, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Comics
News Break
Politics
WJTV 12

Inside a $30 million bet on Mississippi’s medical marijuana industry

In an unincorporated area outside Raymond stands what its chief executive claims will be the largest medical marijuana growing and manufacturing operation in Mississippi, if not the southeastern United States.  The 163,000-square-foot behemoth once housed the state’s Department of Revenue but is now the home of Mockingbird Cannabis, a $30 million bet on the state’s […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy